STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 8

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

GET CAUGHT UP

SOUTH SOUND

▪ Steilacoom routs Fife to close out undefeated run through 2A SPSL

▪ Winner of The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (March 29-April 3)

SCORES FROM PREVIOUS WEEKS

Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 6)

AROUND THE STATE

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls 14, Deer Park 10, Final

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 8)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Auburn vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic vs. Kentridge, 6 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Mount Spokane vs. Lewis and Clark

Renton vs. Evergreen of Seattle

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 9)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Auburn Riverside vs. Kent Meridian

Decatur vs. Mount Rainier

Federal Way vs. Todd Beamer

Kentlake vs. Auburn Mountainview

Tahoma vs. Kentwood

AROUND THE STATE

Concrete vs. Lummi, 6 p.m.

Elma vs. Montesano

Ferris vs. Cheney

Friday Harbor vs. Coupeville, 5 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep vs. Central Valley

Lindbergh vs. Foster

Othello vs. East Valley of Spokane

Rainier Beach vs. Bishop Blanchet

Rogers of Spokane vs. Pullman

West Valley of Spokane vs. North Central

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 10)

AROUND THE STATE

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Freeman, 1 p.m.

Newport vs. Colville, 1 p.m.

Riverside vs. Medical Lake, 10 a.m.