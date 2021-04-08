High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 8
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 8
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
SOUTH SOUND
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 6)
AROUND THE STATE
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls 14, Deer Park 10, Final
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 8)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Auburn vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic vs. Kentridge, 6 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Mount Spokane vs. Lewis and Clark
Renton vs. Evergreen of Seattle
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 9)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Auburn Riverside vs. Kent Meridian
Decatur vs. Mount Rainier
Federal Way vs. Todd Beamer
Kentlake vs. Auburn Mountainview
Tahoma vs. Kentwood
AROUND THE STATE
Concrete vs. Lummi, 6 p.m.
Elma vs. Montesano
Ferris vs. Cheney
Friday Harbor vs. Coupeville, 5 p.m.
Gonzaga Prep vs. Central Valley
Lindbergh vs. Foster
Othello vs. East Valley of Spokane
Rainier Beach vs. Bishop Blanchet
Rogers of Spokane vs. Pullman
West Valley of Spokane vs. North Central
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 10)
AROUND THE STATE
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Freeman, 1 p.m.
Newport vs. Colville, 1 p.m.
Riverside vs. Medical Lake, 10 a.m.
