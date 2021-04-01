STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 7

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 30)

AROUND THE STATE

Dayton-Waitsburg 40, White Swan 12, Final

Tri-Cities Prep 41, Highland 0, Final

Columbia of Burbank 28, Cle Elum-Roslyn 14, Final

River View 28, Granger 6, Final

Kamiakin 20, Kennewick 19, Final

Pasco 19, Southridge 3, Final

Chiawana 24, Richland 6, Final

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 1)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Auburn Mountainview vs. Kent-Meridian

Kentlake vs. Auburn

AROUND THE STATE

Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Soap Lake

Ballard vs. Eastside Catholic

Colville vs. Deer Park

Lake Stevens vs. Glacier Peak

Lakewood vs. Cedarcrest

Lewis and Clark vs. Ferris

Liberty Bell vs. Bridgeport

Marysville-Getchell vs. Archbishop Murphy

Asotin 27, Northwest Christian of Colbert 0, Final

Riverside vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

Seattle Prep vs. Rainier Beach

Snohomish vs. Monroe

Stanwood vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 2)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Auburn Riverside vs. Kentwood

Thomas Jefferson vs. Decatur

2A SPSL

Franklin Pierce vs. Washington

Orting vs. Clover Park

Steilacoom vs. Fife

White River vs. Enumclaw

AROUND THE STATE

Bellevue vs. Mercer Island

Bothell vs. Woodinville

Central Valley vs. University

Chelan vs. Cashmere

Clarkston vs. Pullman

Davis vs. Sunnyside

East Valley of Spokane vs. West Valley of Spokane

Eastmont vs. Wenatchee

Franklin vs. Lincoln of Seattle

Heritage vs. Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Ingraham vs. Roosevelt

Kelso vs. Evergreen of Vancouver

Lake Roosevelt vs. Brewster

Lakeside of Seattle vs. Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Mead vs. Mount Spokane

North Central vs. Shadle Park, 4:30 p.m.

Oroville vs. Manson

Rogers of Spokane vs. Othello

Sammamish vs. Evergreen of Seattle

Skyline vs. Issaquah

Tonasket vs. Okanogan

West Seattle vs. Nathan Hale

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 3)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Federal Way vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Foster vs. Interlake, 1 p.m.