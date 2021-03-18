High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 5
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 5
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 18)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Curtis vs. Puyallup, 4:30 p.m.
Emerald Ridge vs. Gig Harbor
Peninsula vs. Graham-Kapowsin, 4 p.m.
3A PCL
Mount Tahoma vs. Bonney Lake
Stadium vs. Spanaway Lake
1B SeaTac
Tacoma Baptist vs. Charles Wright, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Cedar Park Christian vs. Life Christian
AROUND THE STATE
Central Kitsap vs. Sequim, 6 p.m.
Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Skyview
Heritage vs. Union
Mossyrock vs. Naselle, 6 p.m.
Mountain View vs. Battle Ground
Olympic vs. North Kitsap, 6 p.m.
Port Angeles vs. Shelton
Stevenson vs. Toutle Lake
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 19)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Kennedy Catholic vs. Decatur
Kent Meridian vs. Kentridge
Todd Beamer vs. Kentlake
3A PCL
Lakes vs. Lincoln of Tacoma
3A SSC
River Ridge vs. Olympia, 8 p.m.
Yelm vs. North Thurston, 4:45 p.m.
2A SPSL
Eatonville vs. Franklin Pierce
Nonleague
W.F. West vs. Clover Park
White River vs. Wilson
AROUND THE STATE
Arlington vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
Ballard vs. Bishop Blanchet
Bellevue vs. Skyline
Bridgeport vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
Castle Rock vs. La Center
Chelan vs. Ephrata
Chief Sealth vs. Ingraham
Clarkston vs. Othello
Cle Elum-Roslyn
Columbia River vs. Hudson’s Bay
Eisenhower vs. West Valley of Yakima
Franklin vs. Cleveland
Garfield vs. Eastside Catholic
Glacier Peak vs. Archbishop Murphy
Granite Falls vs. King’s
Ferris vs. Mead, 7:30 p.m.
Hanford vs. Davis
Ilwaco vs. Wahkiakum
Interlake vs. Lindbergh
Kelso vs. Prairie
Kennewick vs. Hermiston
Kittitas-Thorp vs. Highland
Lewis and Clark vs. Cheney
Lincoln of Seattle vs. West Seattle
Mabton vs. Columbia of Burbank, 4 p.m.
Manson vs. Lake Roosevelt
Mariner vs. Monroe
Mark Morris vs. R.A. Long
Marysville-Getchell vs. Cedarcrest
Medical Lake vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
Mount Spokane vs. Central Valley
Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Reardan
O’Dea vs. Seattle Prep, 5 p.m.
Pasch vs. Richland
Prosser vs. Sunnyside
Pullman vs. East Valley of Spokane
Rainier Christian vs. Muckleshoot Tribal, 5 p.m.
Raymond-South Bend vs. Morton-White Pass
Ridgefield vs. Woodland
River View vs. Dayton-Waitsburg
Rochester vs. Tenino
Rogers of Spokane vs. North Central, 5 p.m.
Roosevelt vs. Nathan Hale
Seton Catholic vs. Fort Vancouver
Shadle Park vs. West Valley of Spokane
Southridge vs. Kamiakin
Stanwood vs. Lakewood
University vs. Gonzaga Prep
Wahluke vs. Brewster
Walla Walla vs. Chiawana
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 20)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Thomas Jefferson vs. Auburn Riverside, 1 p.m.
2A SPSL
Washington vs. Enumclaw
1A Nisqually
Vashon Island vs. Bellevue Christian, 1 p.m.
1B SeaTac
Evergreen Lutheran vs. Quilcene
Nonleague
Cascade Christian vs. Chimacum, 3 p.m.
Steilacoom vs. Tumwater, 6 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Adna vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, 10 a.m.
Asotin vs. Liberty of Spangle, 1 p.m.
Bothell vs. North Creek, 6 p.m.
Burlington-Edison vs. Mount Vernon
Clallam Bay vs. Crescent, 1 p.m.
Columbia of Burbank vs. Davenport, 4 p.m.
Columbia of White Salmon vs. Goldendale
Foster vs. Sammamish, 6 p.m.
Hoquiam vs. Aberdeen
Kalama vs. Forks, 1 p.m.
Kiona-Benton vs. Naches Valley, 1 p.m.
Liberty of Issaquah vs. Mercer Island
Liberty Bell vs. Entiat, 1 p.m.
Meridian vs. Anacortes, 1 p.m.
Mount Baker vs. Lynden Christian
Mount Si vs. Issaquah, 11 a.m.
Napavine vs. Onalaska
Nooksack Valley vs. Bellingham, 1 p.m.
Oak Harbor vs. Squalicum, 6 p.m.
Toledo vs. Rainier, 4 p.m.
Toppenish vs. Connell
