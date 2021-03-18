STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 5

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 18)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Curtis vs. Puyallup, 4:30 p.m.

Emerald Ridge vs. Gig Harbor

Peninsula vs. Graham-Kapowsin, 4 p.m.

3A PCL

Mount Tahoma vs. Bonney Lake

Stadium vs. Spanaway Lake

1B SeaTac

Tacoma Baptist vs. Charles Wright, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Cedar Park Christian vs. Life Christian

AROUND THE STATE

Central Kitsap vs. Sequim, 6 p.m.

Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Skyview

Heritage vs. Union

Mossyrock vs. Naselle, 6 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Battle Ground

Olympic vs. North Kitsap, 6 p.m.

Port Angeles vs. Shelton

Stevenson vs. Toutle Lake

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 19)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Kennedy Catholic vs. Decatur

Kent Meridian vs. Kentridge

Todd Beamer vs. Kentlake

3A PCL

Lakes vs. Lincoln of Tacoma

3A SSC

River Ridge vs. Olympia, 8 p.m.

Yelm vs. North Thurston, 4:45 p.m.

2A SPSL

Eatonville vs. Franklin Pierce

Nonleague

W.F. West vs. Clover Park

White River vs. Wilson

AROUND THE STATE

Arlington vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

Ballard vs. Bishop Blanchet

Bellevue vs. Skyline

Bridgeport vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

Castle Rock vs. La Center

Chelan vs. Ephrata

Chief Sealth vs. Ingraham

Clarkston vs. Othello

Cle Elum-Roslyn

Columbia River vs. Hudson’s Bay

Eisenhower vs. West Valley of Yakima

Franklin vs. Cleveland

Garfield vs. Eastside Catholic

Glacier Peak vs. Archbishop Murphy

Granite Falls vs. King’s

Ferris vs. Mead, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford vs. Davis

Ilwaco vs. Wahkiakum

Interlake vs. Lindbergh

Kelso vs. Prairie

Kennewick vs. Hermiston

Kittitas-Thorp vs. Highland

Lewis and Clark vs. Cheney

Lincoln of Seattle vs. West Seattle

Mabton vs. Columbia of Burbank, 4 p.m.

Manson vs. Lake Roosevelt

Mariner vs. Monroe

Mark Morris vs. R.A. Long

Marysville-Getchell vs. Cedarcrest

Medical Lake vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

Mount Spokane vs. Central Valley

Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Reardan

O’Dea vs. Seattle Prep, 5 p.m.

Pasch vs. Richland

Prosser vs. Sunnyside

Pullman vs. East Valley of Spokane

Rainier Christian vs. Muckleshoot Tribal, 5 p.m.

Raymond-South Bend vs. Morton-White Pass

Ridgefield vs. Woodland

River View vs. Dayton-Waitsburg

Rochester vs. Tenino

Rogers of Spokane vs. North Central, 5 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Nathan Hale

Seton Catholic vs. Fort Vancouver

Shadle Park vs. West Valley of Spokane

Southridge vs. Kamiakin

Stanwood vs. Lakewood

University vs. Gonzaga Prep

Wahluke vs. Brewster

Walla Walla vs. Chiawana

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 20)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Thomas Jefferson vs. Auburn Riverside, 1 p.m.

2A SPSL

Washington vs. Enumclaw

1A Nisqually

Vashon Island vs. Bellevue Christian, 1 p.m.

1B SeaTac

Evergreen Lutheran vs. Quilcene

Nonleague

Cascade Christian vs. Chimacum, 3 p.m.

Steilacoom vs. Tumwater, 6 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Adna vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, 10 a.m.

Asotin vs. Liberty of Spangle, 1 p.m.

Bothell vs. North Creek, 6 p.m.

Burlington-Edison vs. Mount Vernon

Clallam Bay vs. Crescent, 1 p.m.

Columbia of Burbank vs. Davenport, 4 p.m.

Columbia of White Salmon vs. Goldendale

Foster vs. Sammamish, 6 p.m.

Hoquiam vs. Aberdeen

Kalama vs. Forks, 1 p.m.

Kiona-Benton vs. Naches Valley, 1 p.m.

Liberty of Issaquah vs. Mercer Island

Liberty Bell vs. Entiat, 1 p.m.

Meridian vs. Anacortes, 1 p.m.

Mount Baker vs. Lynden Christian

Mount Si vs. Issaquah, 11 a.m.

Napavine vs. Onalaska

Nooksack Valley vs. Bellingham, 1 p.m.

Oak Harbor vs. Squalicum, 6 p.m.

Toledo vs. Rainier, 4 p.m.

Toppenish vs. Connell