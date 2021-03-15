These former Washington high school basketball stars are on women’s NCAA Tournament rosters

Gonzaga guard Jill Townsend, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning basket against BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference women’s tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
These women’s basketball players with ties to Washington play for Division I programs that have qualified for the NCAA Tournament, which begins Sunday.
Here’s who they are:
BYU Kyra Beckman
Forward, 6-2, fr.
High school: Snohomish
Paisley Harding
Guard, 5-9, sr.
High school: Glacier Peak
CENTRAL FLORIDA Ahna Burney
Guard, 5-8, soph.
High schools: DME Sports Academy, Evergreen of Vancouver
GEORGIA TECH Louisville guard Elizabeth Balogun, left, drives around Georgia Tech guard Kondalia Montgomery during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Tami Chappell) Tami Chappell AP Kondalia Montgomery
Guard, 5-7, jr.
High school: Lincoln of Tacoma
GONZAGA Kylee Griffen
Guard, 6-2, R-soph.
High school: Lake Stevens
Gonzaga guard Jill Townsend, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning basket against BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference women’s tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) David Becker AP Jill Townsend
Guard, 5-11, sr.
High school: Okanogan
IDAHO STATE Zoe Hutchings
Forward, 6-3, fr.
High school: Montesano
Idaho guard Beyonce Bea (5) looks to shoot past Idaho State forward Ellie Smith during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Sky Conference in Boise, Idaho, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger) Otto Kitsinger AP Ellie Smith
Forward, 6-2, R-jr.
High school: Southridge
Tomekia Whitman
Guard, 5-10, soph.
High school: Central Valley
LOUISVILLE Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith, right, handles the ball as Syracuse’s Digna Strautmane (45) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Ben McKeown AP Hailey Van Lith
Guard, 5-7, fr.
High school: Cashmere
MICHIGAN Meghan Fiso
Guard, 5-10, fr.
High schools: Garfield, West Seattle
OREGON Oregon forward Lydia Giomi gestures after hitting a basket against Colorado in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. Oregon won 101-53. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski AP Lydia Giomi
Forward, 6-6, sr.
High school: West Seattle
OREGON STATE Oregon State’s Taya Corosdale (5) tries to pass away from Utah’s Dru Gylten (10) during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Amanda Loman AP Taya Corosdale
Forward, 6-3, R-jr.
High school: Bothell
Oregon State guard Talia Von Oelhoffen (22) shoots as California forward Evelien Lutje Schipholt (24) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) Isaac Brekken AP Talia von Oelhoffen
Guard, 5-11, fr.
High schools: Chiawana, Tri-Cities Prep
STANFORD Stanford’s Lacie Hull (24) plays defense against Arizona State during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 3, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) Darryl Webb AP Lacie Hull
Guard, 6-1, jr.
High school: Central Valley
Lexie Hull
Guard, 6-0, jr.
High school: Central Valley
Stanford guard Anna Wilson (3) dribbles against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Jeff Chiu AP Anna Wilson
Guard, 5-9, fifth year
High schools: Bellevue, Collegiate School (Richmond, Va.)
WASHINGTON STATE Washington State guard Grace Sarver talks to her teammates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in Pullman, Wash., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Young Kwak AP Grace Sarver
Guard, 5-8, soph.
High school: West Seattle
