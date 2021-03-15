High School Sports

These former Washington high school basketball stars are on women’s NCAA Tournament rosters

Gonzaga guard Jill Townsend, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning basket against BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference women’s tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Gonzaga guard Jill Townsend, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning basket against BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference women’s tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) David Becker AP

These women’s basketball players with ties to Washington play for Division I programs that have qualified for the NCAA Tournament, which begins Sunday.

Here’s who they are:

BYU

Kyra Beckman

Forward, 6-2, fr.

High school: Snohomish

Paisley Harding

Guard, 5-9, sr.

High school: Glacier Peak

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Ahna Burney

Guard, 5-8, soph.

High schools: DME Sports Academy, Evergreen of Vancouver

GEORGIA TECH

Louisville guard Elizabeth Balogun, left, drives around Georgia Tech guard Kondalia Montgomery during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Tami Chappell) Tami Chappell AP


Kondalia Montgomery

Guard, 5-7, jr.

High school: Lincoln of Tacoma

GONZAGA

Kylee Griffen

Guard, 6-2, R-soph.

High school: Lake Stevens

Gonzaga guard Jill Townsend, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning basket against BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference women’s tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) David Becker AP

Jill Townsend

Guard, 5-11, sr.

High school: Okanogan

IDAHO STATE

Zoe Hutchings

Forward, 6-3, fr.

High school: Montesano

Idaho guard Beyonce Bea (5) looks to shoot past Idaho State forward Ellie Smith during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Sky Conference in Boise, Idaho, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger) Otto Kitsinger AP

Ellie Smith

Forward, 6-2, R-jr.

High school: Southridge

Tomekia Whitman

Guard, 5-10, soph.

High school: Central Valley

LOUISVILLE

Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith, right, handles the ball as Syracuse’s Digna Strautmane (45) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Ben McKeown AP


Hailey Van Lith

Guard, 5-7, fr.

High school: Cashmere

MICHIGAN

Meghan Fiso

Guard, 5-10, fr.

High schools: Garfield, West Seattle

OREGON

Oregon forward Lydia Giomi gestures after hitting a basket against Colorado in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. Oregon won 101-53. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski AP


Lydia Giomi

Forward, 6-6, sr.

High school: West Seattle

OREGON STATE

Oregon State’s Taya Corosdale (5) tries to pass away from Utah’s Dru Gylten (10) during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Amanda Loman AP


Taya Corosdale

Forward, 6-3, R-jr.

High school: Bothell

Oregon State guard Talia Von Oelhoffen (22) shoots as California forward Evelien Lutje Schipholt (24) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) Isaac Brekken AP

Talia von Oelhoffen

Guard, 5-11, fr.

High schools: Chiawana, Tri-Cities Prep

STANFORD

Stanford’s Lacie Hull (24) plays defense against Arizona State during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 3, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) Darryl Webb AP


Lacie Hull

Guard, 6-1, jr.

High school: Central Valley

Lexie Hull

Guard, 6-0, jr.

High school: Central Valley

Stanford guard Anna Wilson (3) dribbles against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Jeff Chiu AP

Anna Wilson

Guard, 5-9, fifth year

High schools: Bellevue, Collegiate School (Richmond, Va.)

WASHINGTON STATE

Washington State guard Grace Sarver talks to her teammates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in Pullman, Wash., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Young Kwak AP


Grace Sarver

Guard, 5-8, soph.

High school: West Seattle

Lauren Smith
Lauren Smith covers the Seattle Mariners for The News Tribune. She previously covered high school sports at TNT and The Olympian, beginning in 2015. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.
