STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 4

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

SCORES FROM PREVIOUS WEEKS

Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 11)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Curtis vs. Peninsula

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Puyallup

AROUND THE STATE

Bellingham vs. Meridian

Burlington-Edison vs. Ferndale

College Place vs. Toppenish

Connell vs. Zillah

Lynden vs. Sedro-Woolley

Lynden Christian vs. King’s, 6 p.m.

Mount Baker vs. Anacortes

Mount Vernon vs. Oak Harbor

Naches Valley vs. La Salle

Nooksack Valley vs. Blaine

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 12)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL

Auburn Mountainview vs. Auburn Riverside

Federal Way vs. Mount Rainier

Kennedy Catholic vs. Tahoma

Kentlake vs. Kentwood

4A SPSL

Bellarmine Prep vs. Emerald Ridge

Sumner vs. Bethel

3A PCL

Bonney Lake vs. Spanaway Lake

Wilson vs. Lakes

3A SSC

Capital vs. Olympia

North Thurston vs. River Ridge, 4:45 p.m.

Yelm vs. Timberline

2A SPSL

White River vs. Orting

1A Nisqually

Cascade Christian vs. Life Christian

Noneleague

Chief Leschi vs. Stevenson

Mount Tahoma vs. Enumclaw

Lincoln of Tacoma vs. Steilacoom

AROUND THE STATE

Adna vs. Toledo

Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Entiat

Arlington vs. Stanwood

Asotin vs. Chewelah

Bishop Blanchet vs. Ingraham

Cedarcrest vs. Mountlake Terrace, 8 p.m.

Central Kitsap vs. Bainbridge, 6:30 p.m.

Chelan vs. Omak

Cheney vs. Central Valley

Cue Elum-Roslyn vs. Columbia of Burbank

Colville vs. Freeman

Davis vs. West Valley of Yakima

Eastside Catholic vs. Rainier Beach

Ellensburg vs. Prosser

Elma vs. Tenino

Ferris vs. Mount Spokane, 5 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford vs. Kennewick

Heritage vs. Prairie

Highland vs. Granger

Highline vs. Foster

Hoquiam vs. Elma

Kamiak vs. Mariner, 6 p.m.

Kamiakin vs. Chiawana

Lake Stevens vs. Monroe

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Newport

Lakeside of Seattle vs. Roosevelt

Lakewood vs. Everett

Lyle-Wishram vs. DeSales

Marysville-Getchell vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

Meadowdale vs. Archbishop Murphy

Mercer Island vs. Newport of Bellevue

Mason vs. Warden

Morton-White Pass vs. Stevenson

North Central vs. East Valley of Spokane

North Kitsap vs. Bremerton, 6 p.m.

North Mason vs. Shelton

Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Davenport

O’Dea vs. Ballard, 5 p.m.

Ocosta vs. Ilwaco

Oroville vs. Lake Roosevelt

Pateros vs. Bridgeport

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. North Beach

Prairie vs. Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Quilcene vs. Muckleshoot Tribal, 5 p.m.

R.A. Long vs. Hudson’s Bay

Rogers of Spokane vs. Clarkston

Squalicum vs. Sehome

Southridge vs. Richland

Sunnyside vs. Wenatchee

Tonasket vs. Brewster

Touchet vs. Sunnyside Christian, 3 p.m.

Toutle Lake vs. Raymond-South Bend

University vs. Lewis and Clark

Walla Walla vs. Hermiston

West Valley of Spokane vs. Pullman

Woodland vs. Mark Morris

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 13)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL

Kent Meridian vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Kentridge vs. Decatur

Todd Beamer vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

2A SPSL

Clover Park vs. Franklin Pierce, 3:30 p.m.

Fife vs. Eatonville, 2:30 p.m.

2A EvCo

Centralia vs. Aberdeen

Tumwater vs. W.F. West, 1 p.m.

1B SeaTac

Rainier Christian vs. Evergreen Lutheran

Tacoma Baptist vs. Charles Wright, 3 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Cleveland vs. Lincoln of Seattle, 5 p.m.

Curlew vs. Inchelium, 5 p.m.

East Valley of Yakima vs. Pasco, 2 p.m.

Forks vs. Rainier, 2 p.m.

Franklin vs. Nathan Hale, 7:45 p.m.

Garfield vs. Seattle Prep, 3 p.m.

Goldendale vs. Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.

Issaquah vs. Skyline, 2 p.m.

Kingston vs. Port Angeles, 3 p.m.

Klahowya vs. Port Townsend, noon

Lindbergh vs. Renton, 1 p.m.

Othello vs. Shadle Park, 1 p.m.

Republic vs. Odessa, 5 p.m.

Ridgefield vs. Hockinson, 1 p.m.

River View vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 6 p.m.

Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse vs. Pomeroy, 5 p.m.

Selkirk vs. Mary Walker, 2 p.m.

Sequim vs. Olympic, 1 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Wellpinit, 1 p.m.

Wilbur-Creston vs. Cusick, 2 p.m.