STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 3

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

GET CAUGHT UP

SOUTH SOUND

▪ Winners of The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (Feb. 22 to 27)

▪ Winner of The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (Feb. 22 to 27)

▪ Week 2: What we learned from high school football in South Sound

AROUND THE STATE

▪ Ferndale’s two-sport standout counts the chance to just play among his blessings

▪ Ferndale and Lynden teams renew classic gridiron rivalry under strange circumstances

▪ Week 2: Tri-Cities high school football matchups no worse for wear

▪ Tri-Cities senior breaks WA state football record for receiving yards

PREVIOUS SCORES

Week 1 | Week 2

Enumclaw High School players warm up before a 2A SPSL game against Steilacoom on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Steilacoom, Wash. Lauren Smith lsmith@thenewstribune.com

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 4)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Bethel vs. Graham-Kapowsin, 7:30 p.m.

3A PCL

Mount Tahoma vs. Spanaway Lake

AROUND THE STATE

Pateros vs. Entiat

Seton Catholic vs. Tenino

White Swan vs. Highland

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 5)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Emerald Ridge vs. Curtis

Puyallup vs. Sumner

3A PCL

Bonney Lake vs. Lincoln

3A SSC

Capital vs. Yelm

North Thurston vs. Olympia

2A SPSL

Fife vs. Washington

Steilacoom vs. White River

1A Nisqually

Life Christian vs. Vashon Island

1B SeaTac

Evergreen Lutheran vs. Muckleshoot Tribal

AROUND THE STATE

Asotin vs. Colfax

Bainbridge vs. North Kitsap, 6 p.m.

Bellingham vs. Blaine

Brewster vs. Manson, 6 p.m.

Castle Rock vs. Montesano

Cheney vs. Mount Spokane

Chiawana vs. Pasco

College Place vs. Connell

DeSales vs. Touchet, 3 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Davis

Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Heritage

Ferris vs. University

Hermiston vs. Hanford

Kamiakin vs. Walla Walla

Kiona-Benton vs. La Salle

Lake Roosevelt vs. Tonasket

Lakeside of Seattle vs. Ingraham

Lewis and Clark vs. Gonzaga Prep

Lynden vs. Squalicum

Lynden Christian vs. Meridian

Mead vs. Central Valley

Morton-White Pass vs. Toutle Lake

Mount Baker vs. Bishop Blanchet

Mount Vernon vs. Sedro-Woolley

Mountain View vs. Union

Naches Valley vs. Wapato

Napavine vs. Forks

Nooksack Valley vs. Anacortes

O’Dea vs. Eastside Catholic

Oak Harbor vs. Burlington-Edison

Olympic vs. Central Kitsap, 6 p.m.

Port Angeles vs. Bremerton, 6 p.m.

R.A. Long vs. Woodland

Rainier vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

Raymond-South Bend vs. North Beach

Richland vs. Kennewick

Shadle Park vs. Rogers of Spokane, 5 p.m.

Shelton vs. Klahowya

South Kitsap vs. Sequim, 6 p.m.

Southridge vs. Selah

Stevenson vs. Wahkiakum

Taholah vs. Ilwaco

Toledo vs. Kalama

Tri-Cities Prep vs. Dayton-Waitsburg

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Bridgeport

West Valley of Spokane vs. Othello

West Valley of Yakima vs. Sunnyside

Wishkah Valley vs. Clallam Bay, 6 p.m.

Zillah vs. Toppenish

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 6)

SOUTH SOUND

2A SPSL

Clover Park vs. Eatonville, 1 p.m.

2A EvCo

Rochester vs. Aberdeen

1A Nisqually

Cascade Christian vs. Bellevue Christian, 3 p.m.

1B SeaTac

Tacoma Baptist vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.

Nonleague

Franklin Pierce vs. Lakes, 1 p.m.

Tumwater vs. Prosser, 1:30 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Archbishop Murphy vs. Lake Stevens

Columbia of Burbank vs. River View, 4 p.m.

East Valley of Spokane vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m.

Ferndale vs. Sehome

Fort Vancouver vs. Goldendale

Glacier Peak vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

Granger vs. Mabton, 1 p.m.

Hockinson vs. Columbia River, 1 p.m.

Liberty Bell vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 6 p.m.

Marysville-Getchell vs. Lakewood

Medical Lake vs. Colville, 1 p.m.

Monroe vs. Arlington, 1 p.m.

Montesano vs. La Center, 1 p.m.

Newport vs. Riverside

Pullman vs. North Central

Reardan vs. Davenport, 1 p.m.

Stanwood vs. Jackson, 1 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian vs. Yakama Nation Tribal, 4 p.m.

West Seattle vs. Cleveland, 5 p.m.