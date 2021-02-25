STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 2

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

Lincoln High School junior tight end Chance Bogan warms up before a Class 3A Pierce County League meeting with Lincoln on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash. Lauren Smith lsmith@thenewstribune.com

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Feb. 25)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Sumner vs. Emerald Ridge

Bethel vs. Peninsula

AROUND THE STATE

Mary Walker vs. Curlew, 2 p.m.

Odessa vs. Tekoa-Rosalia, 2 p.m.

Saint John-Endicott-LaCrosee vs. Wilbur-Creston, 6 p.m.

Selkirk vs. Cusick, 5 p.m.

Wellpinit vs. Pomeroy, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Feb. 26)

SOUTH SOUND

3A PCL

Lincoln vs. Mount Tahoma

Wilson vs. Bonney Lake

3A SSC

Capital vs. North Thurston

Timberline vs. Olympia

Yelm vs. River Ridge

2A SPSL

Fife vs. White River

1A Nisqually

Bellevue Christian vs. Life Christian

2B Pacific

Chief Leschi vs. Morton-White Pass

Nonleague

Spanaway Lake vs. Clover Park

AROUND THE STATE

Bellingham vs. Lynden Christian

Blaine vs. Mount Baker

Central Kitsap vs. South Kitsap, 6:30 p.m.

Colfax vs. Liberty of Spangle

Connell vs. Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

Chiawana vs. Hanford

Crescent vs. Clallam Bay, 1 p.m.

Davenport vs. Asotin

Ellensburg vs. Selah

Elma vs. Montesano

Granite Falls vs. Sultan

Heritage vs. Battle Ground

Ilwaco vs. North Beach

Kennewick vs. Pasco

Klahowya vs. North Mason, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle vs. Zillah

Liberty Christian vs. DeSales

Lynden vs. Ferndale

Mark Morris vs. Washougal

Mountain View vs. Kelso

Olympic vs. Bainbridge, 6 p.m.

Pateros vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

Prairie vs. Evergreen of Vancouver

Prosser vs. East Valley of Yakima

R.A. Long vs. Columbia River

Richland vs. Kamiakin

Sedro-Woolley vs. Burlington-Edison

Seton Catholic vs. Castle Rock

Sehome vs. Oak Harbor

Shelton vs. Bremerton, 1 p.m.

South Kitsap JV vs. Kingston, 6 p.m.

South Whidbey vs. Cedar Park Christian

Squalicum vs. Mount Vernon

Tenino vs. Hoquiam

Toppenish vs. Naches Valley

Toutle Lake vs. Stevenson

Union vs. Camas

Wahkiakum vs. Raymond-South Bend

Walla Walla vs. Southridge

Wapato vs. College Place

Yakama Nation Trival vs. Touchet, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Feb. 27)

SOUTH SOUND

2A SPSL

Enumclaw vs. Steilacoom, 2 p.m.

2A EvCo

Aberdeen vs. Tumwater, 6 p.m.

Black Hills vs. W.F. West

Centralia vs. Rochester, 6 p.m.

1A Nisqually

Vashon Island vs. Cascade Christian

1B SeaTac

Evergreen Lutheran vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.

Rainier Christian vs. Tacoma Baptist, 3 p.m.

Nonleague

Lakes vs. Puyallup, noon

AROUND THE STATE

Anacortes vs. King’s, 2 p.m.

Chimacum-Port Townsend vs. Port Angeles, 3 p.m.

Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. White Swan, 1 p.m.

Columbia of Burbank vs. Tri-Cities Prep

Columbia of White Salmon vs. Fort Vancouver, 1 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Davis, 2 p.m.

Ferris vs. Central Valley1, 1 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep vs. Mount Spokane, 4 p.m.

Highland vs. Dayton-Waitsburg, 2 p.m.

Kalama vs. Adna, 1 p.m.

Kettle Falls vs. Reardan, 1 p.m.

La Center vs. Goldendale

Lake Roosevelt vs. Quincy, 3 p.m.

Lewis and Clark vs. Mead, 1 p.m.

Mabton vs. River View, 4 p.m.

Manson vs. Wahluke, 3 p.m.

Naselle vs. Ocosta, 5 p.m.

Nooksack Valley vs. Meridian

North Central vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m.

Othello vs. Pullman, 1 p.m.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. Forks, 2 p.m.

Rainier vs. Napavine

Rogers of Spokane vs. West Valley of Spokane, 1 p.m.

Sequim vs. North Kitsap, 1 p.m.

Shadle Park vs. East Valley of Spokane, 1 p.m.

Toledo vs. Onalaska, 10 a.m.

University vs. Cheney, 1 p.m.

Woodland vs. Hockinson, 1 p.m.