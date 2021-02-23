Olympia’s Grant, O’Dea’s Banchero named to McDonald’s All-American Game roster

Olympia High School senior and UW signee Jackson Grant has been named to the 2021 McDonald’s All-American team. He joins O’Dea’s Paolo Banchero, a Duke signee, as the players representing Washington on the roster.

Nolan Hickman, a Kentucky signee who last played for Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.) in the 2020 state tournament at the Tacoma Dome, is also on the roster. He transferred to Wasatch Academy in Utah after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Grant said he was in shock seeing his name on the list released on ESPN2 just after noon on Tuesday, watching on TV with his family in their Olympia home.

“It was not really processing in my head,” Grant said. “I was like wow, that’s my name. ... I didn’t think I was making it, just looking at the list of everyone else who was nominated.”

His mom, dad and sister all knew beforehand that Grant had been selected to the roster. But they didn’t spoil the surprise.

“My mom was acting funny the whole day,” Grant said with a laugh. “I’m sure it was hard for her (to not say anything).”

The state didn’t have any McDonald’s All-Americans in 2020 (and the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic). This year’s game has also been canceled.

Grant was The News Tribune’s 2020 All-Area Player of the Year. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears this season.

Olympia basketball coach John Kiley said the selection is a big deal to the Olympia community and Thurston County as a whole.

“It’s such a big deal,” Kiley told The News Tribune on Tuesday. “Coming from Thurston County, looking back 50 years, I don’t remember anything bigger from an athlete from this county. And there have been some incredible athletes.”

Being selected to McDonald’s All-American game is, in the hoops world, a crowning achievement for high school basketball players. It’s the best of the best, the top basketball players in the country. It’s often a preview of players that will be playing in the NBA.

“I’m super honored,” Grant said. “They kept showing highlights of all the old games. A lot of those guys are in the NBA now. It’s crazy to be in that company of people.”

Grant’s versatility makes him an intriguing next-level player for Mike Hopkins’ Huskies and a difficult matchup for high school opponents. He can score in the post, has excellent footwork and can also float out to the 3-point line and stretch the floor.

“He can really shoot the ball,” said Kiley, who said he was shaking with anticipation of seeing Grant’s name on the roster on TV. “He’s a 6-10 kid that can face the basket and really has unlimited range. Defensively, with a 7-foot wingspan, he changes the game and makes it so hard for people to score. He’s evolving, he keeps getting better. I think that’s a testament to who he is. He’s so well rounded.”

Grant led the Bears to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament, the program’s best state finish since 2011. The one disappointment for Grant now is that he won’t be able to play in the actual All-American game, televised on ESPN. But he said he understands the safety and people’s health comes first.

Banchero is one of the country’s most coveted recruits. He averaged 22.6 points per game and 11 rebounds as a junior. He’s considered a five-star recruit and the No. 3 ranked player in the country by ESPN.

Former Federal Way standout Jaden McDaniels was the last in-state selection to the McDonald’s All-American team in 2019. He went on to play one season at UW. He currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Other selections from the state include Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale, 2017); Joshua Smith (Kentwood, 2010); Abdul Gaddy (Bellarmine Prep, 2009); Peyton Siva (Franklin, 2009); Spencer Hawes (Seattle Prep, 2006); Jon Brockman (Snohomish, 2005); Micah Downs (Juanita, 2005); Martell Webster (Seattle Prep, 2005); Marvin Williams (Bremerton, 2004); Aaron Brooks (Franklin, 2003); Luke Ridnour (Blaine, 2000); omm’A Givens (Aberdeen, 1994); Quin Snyder (Mercer Island, 1985).