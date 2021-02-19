Statewide high school football scores, Week 1

STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 4

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While many leagues across the state begin play this week, some opened their seasons last week, while more are planning for later starts. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

Josh Wood during Graham-Kapowsin high school football practice in Graham, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Joshua Bessex jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Lincoln receiver/defensive end Jayden Wayne runs drills during football practice at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Feb. 19)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Emerald Ridge vs. Rogers

Gig Harbor vs. Peninsula

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Bellarmine Prep

Puyallup vs. Bethel

Curtis vs. Sumner

3A PCL

Bonney Lake vs. Lakes

Mount Tahoma vs. Wilson

Spanaway Lake vs. Lincoln

Stadium vs. Mercer Island

3A SSC

Olympia vs. Yelm

River Ridge vs. Capital

Timberline vs. North Thurston

AROUND THE STATE

Adna vs. Rainier

Arlington vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

Cusick 20, Springdale 6, half

DeSales vs. Sunnyside Christian

Meridian vs. Mount Baker

Mossyrock vs. Ocosta

Pomeroy vs. Wilbur-Creston

Selah vs. Prosser

Sehome vs. Mount Vernon

Skyview vs. Prairie

Stevenson vs. Ilwaco

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Toledo vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

Wellpinit vs. Odessa

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Feb. 20)

SOUTH SOUND

2A EvCo

Aberdeen vs. Black Hills

Tumwater vs. Centralia

W.F. West vs. Rochester

1A Nisqually

Bellevue Christian vs. Vashon Island, 1 p.m.

1B SeaTac

Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Tacoma Baptist, 3 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Asotin vs. Colfax, 1 p.m.

Bainbridge vs. Sequim, 1 p.m.

Bremerton vs. Klahowya, 6:30 p.m.

Castle Rock vs. Goldendale, 11 a.m.

Chimacum-Port Townsend vs. North Mason

Columbia of White Salmon vs. Seton Catholic, 2 p.m.

Columbia River vs. Woodland, 4 p.m.

Crescent vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.

Hockinson vs. R.A. Long, 1 p.m.

Elma vs. Tenino

Ferndale vs. Oak Harbor, 4 p.m.

Forks vs. Onalaska, 2 p.m.

Kingston vs. Shelton, 1 p.m.

Kiona-Benton vs. Naches Valley, 1 p.m.

La Center vs. Fort Vancouver, 1 p.m.

La Salle vs. Toppenish, 11 a.m.

Lynden Christian vs. Blaine, 1 p.m.

Mark Morris vs. Washougal, 5 p.m.

Morton-White Pass vs. Wahkiakum, 3 p.m.

Mount Baker vs. Nooksack Valley

Mount Vernon vs. Lynden, 1 p.m.

Napavine vs. Kalama, 5 p.m.

Naselle vs. Winlock, 6 p.m.

North Kitsap vs. Central Kitsap

Port Angeles vs. South Kitsap JV

Ridgefield vs. Hudson’s Bay

Sehome vs. Burlington-Edison

South Kitsap vs. Olympic

Squalicum vs. Sedro-Woolley

Toppenish vs. Connell

Toutle Lake vs. North Beach, 6 p.m.

Zillah vs. Wapato