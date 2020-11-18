WIAA delays high school sports schedule due to COVID-19 pandemic

High school sports in Washington are now scheduled to resume in February, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Wednesday morning.

The WIAA Executive Board voted Tuesday to alter the schedule for the 2020-21 school year — high school athletics and activities have not resumed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — delaying the start of winter sports until Feb. 1. The season was initially scheduled to begin Dec. 28.

Each of the three high school sports seasons will also be shortened to seven weeks instead of the typical three-plus months.

“The decision comes in light of surging COVID-19 cases around the state, putting in jeopardy the ability to begin WIAA Season 2,” the release says.

The winter sports season — which includes boys and girls basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, boys swimming and diving and bowling — is the first scheduled to be played. Practices for gymnastics are now set to begin on Jan. 25, and practices for the other four sports are set to begin Feb. 1.

The season is scheduled to end with a regional culminating event on March 20.

Most high school sports traditionally played in the fall — volleyball, girls soccer, Class 2B/1B boys soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving and slow pitch softball — are scheduled to begin March 15.

Football is scheduled to begin practices March 8.

Boys and girls golf and tennis also have the option to play an alternate season during the fall sports period.

The season is scheduled to wrap up May 1.

The final high school sports season, consisting of sports usually played in the spring — baseball, softball, 4A-1A boys soccer, boys and girls track and field, and boys and girls golf and tennis — begin practices on April 26 with the season set to end June 12.

“While the Executive Board approved the framework for each WIAA season, flexibility remains at the local level due to the protocols approved at the Nov. 2 meeting,” the release says. “If less than 50 percent of schools in a classification are able to compete in a sport, in accordance with Department of Health Guidelines, the Executive Board will make an adjustment to the scheduled season in order to allow the chance for greater participation.”

The Board also approved an extension of the WIAA Open Coaching Window until Jan. 23.

“The window allows for coaches in all sports to work with student-athletes in the same fashion as the summer coaching window,” the release says.