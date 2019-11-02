Chiawana beats Pasco, finishes MCC football season with 8-0 record

For the second consecutive season, the Chiawana Riverhawks are the Mid-Columbia Conference regular-season champions.

The Riverhawks pitched a 34-0 shutout of crosstown rival Pasco on Friday night, winning the MCC title outright and finishing with a perfect 8-0 conference record.

Chiawana will play host to Mead — the Greater Spokane League’s No. 2 Class 4A team — at 6 p.m. Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium.

The winner advances to the round of 16 in the 4A state football playoffs, while the loser’s season is over.

On Friday, Chiawana quarterback JP Zamora went 12 for 17 for 251 yards and three touchdown passes.

Dion Lee caught two of those TD passes.

The Riverhawks also welcomed running back Gabe Schilz, who had been sideline with an injury the past month. Schilz scored the game’s first touchdown on a 30-yard run.

Pasco, which was led by QB Armani Reyes and his 165 yards passing, will play host to Ferris on Thursday in a non-league crossover game to end the season. Kickoff time has not been set.

KENNEWICK 46, SOUTHRIDGE 13

The host Lions completed their MCC season with a 7-1 record.

Kennewick quarterback Elijah Tanner passed for 252 yards and four touchdowns, while sophomore receiver Simeon Howard caught four passes for 128 yards and a score.

Lions running back Myles Mayovsky carried the football 14 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 23-yard TD pass from Tanner.

Ryker Stevens led the Suns with two catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Kennewick, the MCC’s top 3A seed, will play host to Shadle Park at 7 p.m. Friday at Lampson Stadium in a 3A regional contest. Winner advances to the state round of 16, while the loser has its season end.

Southridge will play Lewis & Clark at 6 p.m. Thursday at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane, in a non-league crossover game.

KAMIAKIN 40, HERMISTON 7

Kamiakin’s defense held visiting Hermiston to just 121 yards of offense in the MCC game.

The Braves were led by junior running back Tuna Altahir, who had 111 yards of rushing as Kamiakin ran out to a 37-0 halftime lead.

Kelen Rutz scored twice for Kamiakin, once on a 13-yard pass, and the other on a 53-yard run.

The Braves will go to Spokane on Friday, playing GSL top 3A seed Mt. Spokane in a regional playoff at Joe Albi Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

Winner advances to state, loser is done.

North Central of Spokane visits Hermiston on Thursday in a non-leagu crossover game to finish the season. No kickoff time has been set.

WALLA WALLA 28, WENATCHEE 21

Sophomore Jakob Humphrey rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown, then ran a fumble back 37 yards for another score, as host Walla Walla upset the Big Nine’s No. 1 team, Wenatchee, in a non-league game.

Ryan Martuscelli passed for 214 yards and scored two TDs himself to also lead the Blue Devils, now 5-4 overall.

Jalen Jelsing led Wenatchee with 6 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Walla Walla visits Central Valley on Thursday in a non league crossover game. Kickoff time has not been set.

SUNNYSIDE 28, DAVIS 6

Arturo Fernandez rushed 22 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and the visiting Grizzlies defense sack Davis quarterbacks nine times to win the Big Nine Conference contest.

The Grizzlies finish the regular season at winless Moses Lake next week.

Wenatchee leads the Big Nine with a 5-0 conference record. Sunnyside and Eastmont are each 4-1, with Eastmont playing Wenatchee next week.

Only two state playoff berths are available for the conference.

EPHRATA 56, GRANDVIEW 17

Ethan Montano scored two touchdowns, and Mac Laird added a TD pass and rushing TD, plus 173 yards rushing, as Ephrata beat host Grandview in a non-league crossover to end both teams’ season.

Grandview QB Rocco Parrish passed for 273 yards and two TDs, while Bryce DeLarosa added 5 catches for 105 yards.

ROYAL 76, COLLEGE PLACE 7

Lorenzo Myrick scored the game’s first four touchdowns as host Royal routed College Place to finish the SCAC East season unbeaten.

The Knights, who led 42-0 at intermission, also got three TD passes from Caleb Christensen.

His cousin, Cooper Christensen, scored three TDs in different ways: a 40-yard pass reception, a 66-yard run, and an 89-yard kickoff return.

Royal will play an SCAC regional playoff game at home Friday against SCAC West No. 4 team Goldendale. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

SCAC East Mini-Playoff

Connell beat River View 30-8, and Warden stopped Kiona-Benton 29-18 on Friday night in SCAC East play.

No other details were available.

But what it does is solidify Connell’s position as the No. 2 SCAC East team, and the Eagles will play host to Naches Valley at 7 p.m. Friday in an SCAC crossover regional playoff, with the winner advancing to state.

Meanwhile, there is a three-way tie for third between Kiona-Benton, River View and Warden, with each team beating another. And there are only two playoff berths available.

According to River View athletic director Ryan Helms, here’s how the tiebreaker will be broken:

“The playoff will take place on Monday, Nov. 4, at Royal City, with the first game starting at 6 p.m.,” Helm said.

River View will play Warden in the first game, and the winner of that game will play Kiona Benton in the second game.

If Ki-Be wins, the Bears will claim the SCAC East’s No. 3 seed, and the team they beat would be the No. 4 seed.

If Ki-Be loses, then the team that Ki-Be lost to would be the No. 3 seed, and Ki-Be would play the loser of the first game for the No. 4 seed.

“The games will consist of a modified Kansas City tiebreaker,” said Helms. “Each team gets three possessions of the ball from the 25-yard line going in. If one team has an insurmountable lead after two possessions the game is over.

“If there is still a tie after three possessions, then we move to the KC tiebreaker/overtime of a regular football game. No points can be scored by the defense. When a turnover occurs the play will be whistled dead.”

WAHLUKE 46, HIGHLAND 0

Oscar Rodriguez passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns as Wahluke beat Highland in a non-league game.

Jose Celaya scored three TDs, while Tony Cruz added a touchdown and 134 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Oscar Perez added three pass receptions for 113 yards and two TDs. Perez also had two interceptions.

COLUMBIA-BURBANK 51, WHITE SWAN 24

Visiting Burbank left any doubt who is the 2B Eastern Washington Athletic Conference champion with a big victory.

Coyotes coach Trevor Curtis, whose team finished 6-0 in EWAC play and 8-1 overall, said Abe Garcia rushed for over 100 yards and scored two TDs.

“Creed Pereira ran for two touchdowns and had two receiving touchdowns as we ran Wildcat packages with him,” said Curtis. “Our offensive line probably played one of its best games, which helped a lot with our scoring 44 points in the first half.”

Burbank will play host to Mabton at 7 p.m. Friday in a regional playoff game, with the winner advancing to state, and loser ending its season.

TRI-CITIES PREP 27, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 15

Tri-Cities Prep played a lot of substitutes and beat host Dayton/Waitsburg to finish EWAC play 5-1 (8-1 overall).

No other details were available.

Prep will play host to Manson of the Central Washington 2B league at 7 p.m. Friday at Chiawana High School in a regional playoff game.

KITTITAS/THORP 30, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0

Curtis Morgan had 155 yards passing, but it wasn’t enough as host Liberty Christian ended its EWAC season with a shutout loss.

The Patriots, however, still qualify for the 2B regional playoffs, and will visit Lake Roosevelt – the Central Washington 2B’s top team – on Friday for a chance to qualify for the state 2B playoffs.