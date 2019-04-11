Here are 10 athletes and teams to watch at Saturday’s Pasco Invite track and field meet

Saturday’s 58th Pasco Invite track and field meet, set for a 9:20 a.m. start, got its final numbers in.

And they’re big.

More than 1,500 athletes representing 108 schools from throughout the Northwest will be competing.

There also will be 250 volunteers to help run the meet at Edgar Brown Stadium.

The meet always honors a volunteer. This year, it’ll be Dale Gier, who was a coach, instructor and administrator at Columbia Basin College for 28 years.

The invite will also be dedicated to longtime volunteers Dale Lindsey and Willie Taylor.

Finally, the Invite has started a Pasco Invitational Hall of Fame this year. The first two former athletes to be inducted are ex-Pasco High athletes Ron Howard and Quenna Beasley. Howard won the triple jump and both hurdles during the 1970 meet. He went on to play in the NFL. Beasley was a two-time Invite champion in both the shot put and discus. She went on to become an NCAA track All-American at the University of Oregon in the 1980s.

As for the meet, here are 10 athletes or entries to keep an eye on Saturday:

Johan Correa, Kennewick. The senior was the Invite’s Outstanding Male Athlete of the Meet in 2018. He has the best 800 time (1:51.51) coming into the meet, and should be a factor in the 1600.

Hannah Ganashamoorthy, Monroe. Just a sophomore, she’s the top seed in the 300 hurdles (42.88 seconds) and the long jump (20 feet, 2 inches).

Luke Houser, Woodinville. He has the top 1600 (4:10.24) and 3200 (9:02.48) times among meet competitors.

Kamiakin boys relay teams. In both the 4x100 and 4x400 events, the Braves have the top seeds of all entrants.

Christopher Penn, Auburn Mountainview. He has the top 100 (10.96 seconds) and 200 (22.24) boys times in the state.

Katherine Potts, Glacier Peak. The senior’s toss of 138 feet is the state’s No. 2 for girls discus.

Taylor Roe, Lake Stevens. Roe, a familiar face to running fans with her great performances over the years at both the Invite and State Cross Country Championships, is the top seed in both the girls 800 and 1600.

Patrick Utschinski, Walla Walla. The soon-to-be WSU offensive lineman has the top mark in the state in boys shot put at 56 feet, 8 inches.

Rieko Wilford, Curtis. The sophomore has a triple jump mark of 40-6.25, the top mark in the state.

Aliya Wilson, Tahoma. The Outstanding Female Athlete of the Meet in both 2017 and 2018, Wilson returns for her senior year. She is the top entry in both the girls 100 meters (11.49 seconds) and 200 meters (24.27 seconds). She’ll likely also run in Tahoma’s top-ranked 4x100 relay.

Mix earns hockey honors

Former Kamiakin student Ryanne Mix, a freshman at Castleton University in Vermont, played well enough in her freshman season that she was named to the New England Hockey Conference’s all-freshman team.

Mix, a defender, scored 2 goals and had 5 assists for the 11-14-3 Castleton team. She was a force on defense, rejecting a team-leading 39 shots (1.77 per game). She stopped six shots in Castleton’s 3-3 overtime tie with nationally ranked Norwich, which snapped a streak of 28 straight victories for the Cadets.

She played for the Washington Wild Female Hockey team, a traveling squad that played most of its games in Western Washington and British Columbia.

Hanford grad Kelly shines

Hanford High grad Ben Kelly is a graduate student at Iowa State, finishing his final season of track. Kelly has the ISU men’s top 200 meter time this spring at 21.67 seconds.

Kelly also runs legs on the men’s 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay teams. The 4x400 relay team took the title at the Stanford Invitational two weekends ago. The 4x100 team placed third last weekend at Arizona State, and the 4x400 relay team placed fifth in the same meet.

7on7 football

The 7on7 Football Kings of Columbia high school tournament will hold its seeding tournament at Hanford High this Sunday.

Twelve area high schools will be competing in what Jamie Weber, who coordinates the tournament, said was a seeding tournament for the championship tournament. The championship tournament will be played on Sunday, May 19, at Lampson Stadium, with the championship game being televised on SWX television.

Here is Sunday’s schedule:

Pool A – Richland vs. Kamiakin, 9 a.m.; Richland vs. Pasco, 9:30 a.m.; Kamiakin vs. Pasco, 10 a.m.

Pool B – Walla Walla vs. Hanford, 9 a.m.; Walla Walla vs. College Place, 9:30 a.m.; Hanford vs. College Place, 10 a.m.

Pool C – Tri-Cities Prep vs. Prosser, 10:30 a.m.; Tri-Cities Prep vs. River View, 11 a.m.; Prosser vs. River View, 11:30 a.m.

Pool D – Chiawana vs. Southridge, 10:30 a.m.; Chiawana vs. Mabton, 11 a.m.; Southridge vs. Mabton, 11:30 a.m.

The single-elimination championship round begins at 1 p.m., and semifinals are at 3 p.m. The finals will be held at 4 p.m.

Weber says this tournament will allow teams to be seeded into the main event on May 19.

More NWAC signings

Here are more area athletes who have signed letters of intent to play sports at Northwest community colleges: Sunnyside’s Diego Gomez Alvarado to play men’s soccer at Skagit Valley CC; Kennewick’s Talon LaFontaine to play baseball at Walla Walla CC; Southridge’s Tristan Robinson to run men’s cross country and track and field at Lane CC; Pasco’s Daniel Puga will play men’s soccer at CBC; Wa-Hi’s Lorena Ramirez will play women’s soccer at Walla Walla CC; Kamiakin’s Jaden Eder will play men’s soccer at North Idaho CC; Pasco’s Leobardo Llamas will run men’s cross country at Clark CC; Othello’s Hilario Murillo and Juan Tapia will both play men’s soccer at Spokane CC; Warden’s Ashley Yamane will play softball at Wenatchee Valley CC; Kennewick’s Kirren Gay will play women’s soccer at Walla Walla CC; and Southridge’s Bobbi Newton will play volleyball at Bellevue College.