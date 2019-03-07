Richland’s Mills gets the call to the Hall

Mike Mills was honored in late January when he was inducted into the Washington State High School Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Mills coached at Richland High School for 29 years, from 1975 to 2003.
He had plenty of state competitors, taking 19 teams to the state meet out of a region that the Greater Spokane League usually snapped up all of the state berths.
And his 1993 girls team won the state title, giving Richland its first girls team state championship. One of his runners, Brandi McCoy, was a state champion herself.
So Mills always had the credentials to be inducted into the Hall.
But maybe one of the biggest accomplishments Mills ever had was keeping the Bombers program alive.
It was straight out of a Kevin Costner movie.
Back in 1974, Mills didn’t know anything about cross country. He was a relatively new teacher and an assistant baseball coach at Richland High School.
“I was the JV baseball assistant, first for Fran Rish, then for two years with Scott Woodward,” said Mills.
But a few days before school was to start in 1975 – Mills second year as a teacher – a vice principal asked him to be the varsity cross country coach.
Mills was puzzled. Why him?
“I said, ‘Why don’t you check with the other coaches?’” said Mills. “I thought the wrestling coach could be a good coach for that.”
The school official responded. “I’ve gone through the entire list. They all said no. If you don’t take it, the school board is going to cancel the sport.”
Mills knew what he had to do. “I said, ‘Don’t do that. I’ll take it with a one-year agreement that when the season is over you go find someone else to do it,’” Mills said.
Hah!
That’s the oldest trick in the book. Now the school official had Mills on the hook.
The thing is, Mills got hooked on the sport too, and he stuck with it for almost 30 years.
It must also be remembered that Richland boys cross country had been a state powerhouse the previous five years. Max Jensen had coached the Bombers to state team titles in 1970, 1971 and 1972.
When Jensen stepped down, his assistant, Mike Hepper, took the reins and led them to state titles in 1973 and 1974.
Mills said Hepper stepped down before the 1975 season due to health issues.
When the younger Richland runners heard that, some of them didn’t turn out when Mills took over.
“I inherited basically a few JV runners,” said Mills. “I had to go out recruiting.”
He found a kid he thought could run working at his family’s business, a dry cleaner. Another kid was a box boy at the local Safeway.
And while Hepper may have resigned as head coach, he still found time to help Mills.
“I got a lot of great help from Mike Hepper,” said Mills. “A former runner, Mark Higginson, also helped.”
Mills read anything he could find on cross country.
“I tried to develop workouts. I’d get a list from the school’s P.E. teachers on who did well in the 12-minute run,” said Mills. “We had to build from the ground up, grab who you can get. If the kids were happy with it, they’d tell their friends. We also had some really supportive parents. We just got stronger and stronger.”
And the kids started coming back out.
“We ended up having a winning season that first year,” said Mills. “We finished third in district. The next year, we won the district championship.”
Mills said he couldn’t have done it without his great assistants.
“I had some good assistants in Brent Potter, Keith Fuller and Phil Neill,” he said. “They were always looking for runners too.”
Mills said they always watched for girls soccer players who they might get to defect to cross country.
“Top girls who were athletes at our school usually played for the school’s soccer team,” said Mills.
It was a former boys runner of his, Shannon Houtrouw, who nominated Mills for the Hall of Fame.
“Mike is also an excellent math and science teacher,” said Houtrouw, who lives in Kalamazoo, Mich., but flew out for the ceremony on Jan. 25 at the Hotel Murano in Tacoma.
Houtrouw said he had a lot of good teachers at Richland High, “but Mills had the biggest impact on my life via his outreach as a cross country coach.”
When Mills found out last year that he was being inducted, “I was just flabbergasted when they told me. I was floored. Being in such an elite group that has guys like Max Jensen and Mike Hepper, who were right there at the start of the sport, is such an honor.”
The Hall of Fame started in 1994 with an inaugural class of nine. Today, there are 85 members.
Besides Mills, other Mid-Columbians in the Hall are Richland’s Jensen (in the inaugural 1994 class), meet organizer John Crawford of Pasco (1998), Southridge and Kennewick coach Dave Rockstrom (2014), Walla Walla coach Ron Huntington (2016), Richland’s Hepper (2017) and Mills this year.
The January induction ceremony was made all the more special when Houtrouw and a few of his other former runners showed up at the ceremony.
After 32 years of teaching, Mills has been deep into a new career as a crop insurance adjuster.
“I did that job in summers When I was teaching,” said Mills. “I was offered a job as a regional specialist, and I oversee 65 adjustors in five states.”
But cross country has always had a special place in Mills’ heart.
“A cross-country race is the only sport I know that doesn’t take a timeout during at least 14 minutes or more of a kid running his or her guts out over three or longer miles,” said Mills. “No halftimes, no sitting, no water breaks. It’s the greatest sacrifice a teenager can make, I feel, and my love I learned for the sport and the kids I coached and their time and physical sacrifices had such a huge impact on me I wanted to be there for them 29 years.
“And it gave me a real respect for the sense of commitment and dedication that teens can show. I was honored that I could be a part of their lives, even though I started as a baseball coach.”
Prosser benefit basketball tournament
There are always more important things than sports.
Take Jazzy Guillen and her situation. She’s a member of the Prosser High School girls basketball program.
Last month, Guillen was diagnosed with a rare form of Stage 4 cancer at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
While her family has asked the community for love and prayers, Guillen’s teammates wanted to do more.
So the team has created the Jazzy Guillen Cancer Treatment benefit basketball tournament presented by Hoops 4 Hope, set for April 5-7 in Prosser.
All of each team’s $200 tournament entry fee will go toward Guillen’s treatment.
The Tri-Cities Girls Basketball Officials organization has jumped on board by donating its services to the tournament.
There will be boys and girls divisions, and within those divisions are subdivisions for grades 1 to 9, plus a JV and a varsity tournament.
Deadline to register your team is March 25. Registration forms can be found on the website www.ieaau.org. Or contact Prosser girls basketball head coach Kyler Bachofner at (425) 231-4241, or by email at Kyler.bachofner@gmail.com.
