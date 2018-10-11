The Mid-Columbia Conference wrapped up its regular season in cross country with a league meet at Lawrence Scott Park on Thursday. Kennewick’s Johan Correa posted the top time in 14:23.37 in the 3-mile race, finishing just ahead of Kamiakin’s Ryan Child (14:26.51). But the nationally ranked Braves easily won the team title, with all seven runners finishing in the top 13. On the girls side, Walla Walla’s Ella Nelson won in 17:32.11, 11 seconds ahead of Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa. Kamiakin also won the girls team race, edging Hanford and Richland.
High School Sports
MCC cross country wraps regular season
October 11, 2018 06:49 PM
Comments