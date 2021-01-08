Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey will not return next season, closing his college career with a ‘storybook ending’

Northwestern senior quarterback Peyton Ramsey informed coaches he is leaving the program, a team spokesman confirmed Friday.

Ramsey had another season of eligibility he could have chosen to use at Northwestern next season because of rules adaptions based on COVID-19. It was an idea head coach Pat Fitzgerald endorsed but the Wildcats expected him to move on.

Ramsey posted a photograph of himself after the Citrus Bowl victory with the caption “a Storybook ending.”

He ignited No. 14 Northwestern (7-2, 6-1 Big Ten) this season after transferring from Indiana, steadying the Wildcats’ offense following a disastrous 2019 season during which the Wildcats struggled to find a productive quarterback.

Ramsey led the Wildcats to a Big Ten West Division championship and a 35-19 victory against Auburn in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. He completed 61% of passes for 1,733 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for another 263 yards and three touchdowns.

Against Auburn, he completed 24 of 35 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns.