Huskies picked to finish second in Pac-12 North behind Ducks in preseason media poll

Head Coach Jimmy Lake talks to players during warmups. The Washington Huskies held the first of their spring practices at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

A new Pac-12 football season is approaching, and preseason festivities opened with the conference’s annual Media Day on Tuesday in Hollywood, but the programs picked as the favorites to top the conference this fall remain the same.

Oregon, the defending Pac-12 champion, has been chosen for the second consecutive by media members in the conference’s preseason poll to win both the North Division and the conference title, while USC is again the favorite in the South Division.

The Washington Huskies — who earned a bid in the conference championship game in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season last year, but had to cancel their appearance against USC and were replaced by the Ducks — have been picked to finish second in the North behind rival Oregon.

The Ducks are a heavy favorite in the North, earning 38 first-place votes in the poll, while Washington earned two. USC earned 27 first-place votes in the South, ahead of Utah and Arizona State, which each earned six.

Oregon received the majority of votes to win the conference championship with 27, while USC received 10 and Utah received three.

Here are the full results of the preseason media poll:

North Division

1. Oregon (238 points)

2. Washington (189)

3. California (140)

4. Stanford (137)

5. Oregon State (71)

6. Washington State (65)

Schools receiving first-place votes included Oregon (38) and Washington (two).

South Division

1. USC (223)

2. Utah (183)

3. Arizona State (170)

4. UCLA (135)

5. Colorado (88)

6. Arizona (41)

Schools receiving first-place votes included USC (27), Utah (six), Arizona State (six) and UCLA (one).

8 UW PLAYERS RECEIVE PRESEASON HONORS

Eight Huskies were named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team, as chosen by media members.

Offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, tight end Cade Otton and defensive back Trent McDuffie were each named to the first team.

Kirkland was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection last season after starting every game for the Huskies at left tackle. He has been named a preseason second-team All-American by multiple outlets.

Otton, a Tumwater High School product, was also a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season after starting every game in 2020 and collecting 258 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his four appearances.

McDuffie was a second-team all-conference pick in 2020, started every game for UW and finished with 14 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in four games.

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 second team, while four more UW players, including center Luke Wattenberg, guard Henry Bainivalu, kicker Peyton Henry and defensive back and all-purpose player Kyler Gordon earned honorable mention.

This story will be updated.