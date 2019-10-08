Washington State’s Mike Leach: People with small dogs are ‘morphing into cat owners’

SHARE COPY LINK

Washington State football coach Mike Leach’s news conference Monday was just under 28 minutes. Only 15 minutes or so was actually spent on football.

Leach got a fan question about the difference between cat people and dog people, and he had some interesting thoughts on the matter.

First, Leach is baffled that people can hate cats.

“I’ve never been able to understand animosity towards a cat anymore than like a squirrel or a hamster or something,” Leach said. “You don’t see somebody (saying) ‘I hate hamsters’ or ‘I hate squirrels’ or ‘I hate robins.’ But there is definitely some people that hate cats, which strikes me as quite strange because in the end it’s only a cat. That someone would allow a cat to disturb them that much and generate so much emotional anxiety, I have a hard time understanding that.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That should make cat owners happy. But when Leach turned to the difference between dog and cat owners, well that may not please cat lovers.

“l do think there is a point to where dog owners are evolving towards cat owners and I think that’s unfortunate,” Leach said. “Cat owners tend to be, from my experience, more independent, a little more solo. And I just appreciate the independence of a cat.

“Cat owners can become obsessive at a higher rate than dog owners. Where instead of one cat is fun, two cats are twice as fun, so let’s get 20 of ‘em.”

Leach also opined on the smell of dog and cat poop, traveling with pets, the destructive ability of cats and dogs that fit in a purse.

“Those that have those purse dogs, that carry ‘em around in a purse, and you know the type of dog, the type of dog where it’s pretty tough to distinguish if it’s a dog or a guinea pig, those people who have those type of dogs are kind of morphing into cat owners,” Leach said. “They want something little and cute that they can carry around.

“It’s very, very, very, very difficult for me, once a dog is, say, below 10 pounds to call it a dog. It may be technically on the scientific scale a dog, but it’s really not a dog in the emotional and mental sense. That’s something different.”

Leach had a bit of advice for people with small dogs.

“Without going into too many of the personality traits of folks that like those kind of dogs and to save myself from getting in a lot of trouble, suffice it to say, I would recommend that those people get a cat instead.”

Leach also talked about having a raccoon as a pet and how they grow to be rebellious and independent.

Here is Leach talking about dogs, cats, and their owners:

If you are a fan of the television show “Parks and Recreation,” then Leach’s talk about the size of dogs may be familiar.

Ron Swanson (played by Nick Offerman) offered his thoughts in this funny clip: