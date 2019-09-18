Iowa State fan’s ‘GameDay’ sign asked for beer money but he gave it to kid’s hospital

Iowa Hawkeyes marching band waves to kids in children’s hospital Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” visited Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, and for Cyclones fans, it was a day to forget.

Rain fell for a good portion of Saturday, and the Cyclones made a bunch of mistakes in an 18-17 loss to archrival Iowa.

But, as it turns out, some good did come from ESPN’s visit.

The tale begins with Cyclones fan Carson King holding a sign asking for beer money and included his Venmo handle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Once King reached $1,600, he decided to use the money on something more important: the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

With all the donations my @CollegeGameDay sign for @BuschBeer has received, I will be donating all but enough for a case of Busch Light to @uiowa Children’s Hospital. We’re at over $1,600.00 right now! @CycloneATH @WideRtNattyLt @ChrisMWilliams Venmo Carson-King-25 — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 14, 2019

That’s when King’s story went viral.

After seeing King’s gesture, Busch beer and Venmo both agreed to double the amount King raised:

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired.



We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk@BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019

“I was completely overwhelmed, I didn’t think anything like this would have a chance to happen,” King told the Washington Post. “Especially when Busch commented. I was at a loss for words.”

As of Wednesday morning, the total donation was more than $29,000. King told the Post he planned to take out $15 for a case of beer, but that may be unnecessary.

The Des Moines Register reported that Busch Light has promised King a year’s worth of free beer.