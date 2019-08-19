Nebraska football fans love team’s new alternate black jerseys

Carlos and Khalil Davis on hiring of former Nebraska QB Scott Frost as coach Nebraska defensive linemen and twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis talk about the hire of former NU quarterback Scott Frost as their new head coach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nebraska defensive linemen and twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis talk about the hire of former NU quarterback Scott Frost as their new head coach.

The history of the “blackshirts” nickname for the defense of the Nebraska football team dates back more than 50 years.

For at least one game this year, the Cornhuskers offense will join the defense in wearing black.

On Monday, Nebraska unveiled an alternate uniform. The jerseys are black and feature a skull-and-crossbones logo. The skull is wearing a Nebraska helmet. The N on the helmet is also black.

So, for one week at least, the Go Big Red chant will be shelved.

Nebraska shared these photos and video of the special look:

Most Nebraska fans loved the look. Here is a sample of what they were saying:

These are by far the best. Honoring a historical defense. Great color. I would not change a thing. Cursive huskers in middle of helmet!

Black stripe down the middle! #GBR — FrostNjected (@cusickpower) August 19, 2019

I'm not big into buying jerseys but I think I need this one hanging in my command center — Darkwing24 (@Darkwing2_4) August 19, 2019

I'm as big a fan as any of the classic uniforms, but I think these are freaking awesome. — Talkin' Ball (@Hardpore_Corn69) August 19, 2019

Thanks for the new wallpaper #GBR pic.twitter.com/OHbQdmO6Ll — K e r i (@Kerikss0nEk) August 19, 2019

I like it. Nice touches with the black color and the bones but with a nod to the traditional uniforms too. — No Place Like (@Cty2CtyLyle) August 19, 2019