ACC women’s basketball continues to grow

ACC women's basketball coaches are upbeat about the future of their sport.

This year's women's NCAA Tournament ratings were a mixed bag, but the ACC coaches are focused on the positive numbers.

The semifinal matchup between UConn and Notre Dame saw a 6% dip in viewership before the final was watched by 3.69 million viewers, an increase of 4% from last season.

During the ACC spring meetings, Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw, whose team played in both games, said she likes what she's seeing in terms of attention during the women's championship.

"I think our Final Four is tremendous. I think the attendance has been great and the coverage that we're getting is great," she said. "I think it's really kind of transferred over to the WNBA. I think their attendance was up last year and hopefully, ... with them negotiating new (television) contracts, they get a little more publicity."

What she isn't content with is the opportunities for women in positions of power within the game. Her remarks on the topic during the Final Four went viral and were featured on numerous television programs, including Good Morning America.

McGraw said she hasn't noted immediate changes following her comments, but she sees the ACC Network as another chance to elevate women's basketball.

"You know, I really haven't been able to see a lot of trends. I think it's going to be interesting when the ACC Network comes in to see how women are portrayed on the conference station and to see if we get some equitable treatment," she said.

Florida State head coach Sue Semrau said she is excited about the launch of the network in addition to the work being done with women's basketball programs at all levels.

"I think we're really working in concert more than ever with high school, USA Basketball, the WNBA – it's exciting," she said.

She added she hopes more exposure to women in top positions in sports will spark a change in other areas.

"We talk about it all the time. It's so important because it's kind of a microcosm of our world," she said. "We've got to continue to fight for opportunities for women in these leadership roles."

Tina Thompson, who is heading into her second year at Virginia, followed a path many male athletes take from playing to coaching. The four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Famer made her way through coaching first as an assistant and associate head coach at Texas before being named head coach at UVA.

Like McGraw, Thompson's coaching staff is composed entirely of women. Thompson said she believes progress for women is moving forward slowly but surely.

"It's not something that's going to happen overnight, and it's something that we're going to have to continue to fight for," she said. "There has been progress, but there's still a fight ahead of us."

Semrau said just having former players such as Thompson in high level positions serves as a great example for players now and hopefully lays out a blueprint for them to follow if they want to become coaches.

"We're really talking about how to get pro players the experience of coaching," she said. "Because now you've been playing, like Brooke Wyckoff on my staff, she played for eight years professionally and then to be able to come back and grow and learn and be a head coach one day is exciting."

As they continue to fight for women to take up more space in a male-dominated field, Thompson said the women's game has to continue to be marketed properly to see growth in fans and opportunities.

"There are a lot of areas that could be better from the marketing side of it, for sure," she said. "Just getting more attention to our game and I think that when people are more aware, then they're more apt to come out and support."

Like McGraw and Semrau, she believes the ACC Network is a tool that can be used to help achieve that goal.

"We're moving in the space that games are more visible and I think that more marketing leading up to those games would be helpful," she said.