Maryland is a No. 6 seed but first on list of obnoxious fans. KU, you’re here too

On the eve of the NCAA Tournament, the website Thrillist has come up with its not-so-Sweet 16 — the most obnoxious fans in college basketball.
The program that can shout, “We’re No. 1” is Maryland.
“Put simply there is not a meaner, more tasteless, ruthless, unscrupulous fan base in the NCAA than the University of Maryland,” jabbed authors Matt Meltzer and Jeff Zanotti.
Ranking second in a bit of an upset is Butler. Duke, Oregon and North Carolina round out the top five.
A couple of under-the-radar selections: Texas-El Paso at No. 7 and VCU at No. 13.
Here’s the entire list and the story.
Kansas checks in at No. 15, the same occupied by the Jayhawks on this list in 2018.
This year’s comment: “With nobody around to tell them otherwise, Kansas fans think they’re kings of the sport because James Naismith, inventor of basketball, coached there…It’s that arrogant sense of entitlement that makes conversations with Jayhawks fans like talking to Patriots fans with more pleasant accents. Being the perennial winner that’s not as hateable as Duke or Kentucky doesn’t make them the good guy. Even if they are from Kansas.”
In January, Thrillist took its obnoxious fan list to the NFL, where the Patriots edged the Raiders. The Chiefs ranked No. 14.
