These teams will probably be the top seeds in the 2019 NCAA Tournament

While the bubble might actually historically bad this year, the group of teams which spent the year vying for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament is quite strong.

It’s been a top-heavy year in college basketball, defined by the star-laden rosters of the Duke Blue Devils, Virginia Cavaliers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers and Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Only four of those teams can grab No. 1 seeds, though, and a consensus has mostly come together on Selection Sunday. Here’s how some of the nation’s premier bracketologists and BracketMatrix.com, an aggregator of notable bracket projections, see things shaking out on the selection show at 6 p.m. EST:

Duke Blue Devils

Joe Lunardi/ESPN: No. 1 seed

Jerry Palm/CBS: No. 1 seed

Howie Schwab/FOX: No. 1 seed

Matrix: No. 1 seed

Duke might be the safest bet for a No. 1 seed after beating North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals Friday, then beating the Florida State Seminoles, 73-6, in the ACC championship Saturday. The Blue Devils have the most talented roster in the country and are playing as well as anyone.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Lunardi: No. 1 seed

Palm: No. 1 seed

Schwab: No. 1 seed

Matrix: No. 1 seed

Even with their shocking 60-47 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the West Conast Conference championship, Gonzaga should get a No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs’ only other losses were to North Carolina and Tennessee, and they’re still the only team to beat Duke with the Blue Devils at full strength.

Kentucky Wildcats

Lunardi: No. 2 seed

Palm: No. 2 seed

Schwab: No. 2 seed

Matrix: No. 2 seed

Kentucky’s 82-78 loss to the Volunteers in the Southeastern Conference semifinals probably cost them a chance at a No. 1 seed. The Wildcats also have a couple bad losses to the Seton Hall Pirates and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Michigan State Spartans

Lunardi: No. 2 seed

Palm: No. 2 seed

Schwab: No. 2 seed

Matrix: No. 2 seed

Michigan State is the wild card in the mix. The Spartans had the most impressive regular-season resume in the Big Ten Conference and face the rival Michigan Spartans in the Big 10 championship Sunday before the selection show.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Lunardi: No. 1 seed

Palm: No. 1 seed

Schwab: No. 1 seed

Matrix: No. 1 seed

The winner of the Tar Heels’ game against Duke in the ACC semifinals was guaranteed a No. 1 seed, but they might get one even with the 74-73 loss thanks to two wins against the Blue Devils in the regular season and a second-place finish in the conference, ahead of Duke.

Tennessee Volunteers

Lunardi: No. 2 seed

Palm: No. 2 seed

Schwab: No. 1 seed

Matrix: No. 2 seed

Tennessee had a chance to steal a No. 1 seed Sunday, but an 84-68 loss to the Auburn Tigers in the SEC championship probably killed any last hopes. The Volunteers needed a statement win and got just the opposite.

Virginia Cavaliers

Lunardi: No. 1 seed

Palm: No. 1 seed

Schwab: No. 1 seed

Matrix: No. 1 seed

Virginia suffered a stunning 69-59 loss to Florida State in the ACC semifinals, but it won’t be enough to knock the Cavaliers from a No. 1 seed. Virginia was the most consistent team in the country all season long.