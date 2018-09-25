Mom hits beer bong at college tailgate while husband watches in adoration

A video shared on Twitter by Brandon Mueller shows his mother hitting a beer bong at an Indiana football tailgate while her husband watches with adoration.
By
Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

College Sports

Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

A portion of Grand Boulevard near 14th Street was closed as some members of the University of Kansas Army ROTC worked together Monday to move a special outdoor floor into position outside the Sprint Center. Preparations continue for the Big 12 men

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service