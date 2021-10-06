Seahawks Pete Carroll goes Dumb and Dumber to describe Gerald Everett’s chances of playing

Pete Carroll must feel fairly well about Gerald Everett’s chances of playing against his former Rams.

The coach is using Dumb and Dumber references to describe Everett’s status for the Seahawks’ home game Thursday night against Los Angeles.’

“Well, as Lloyd Christmas said: ‘So you’re saying there’s a chance,’” Carroll said Wednesday, bringing up the Farrelly brothers’ 1994 movie starring comedian Jim Carrey as Christmas when asked about Everett’s testing for COVID-19 and possibility of playing Thursday.

Everett, the Seahawks’ lead tight end in new play caller Shane Waldron’s offense that relies heavily on him, became Seattle’s first confirmed positive COVID-19 of the pandemic last week. Per NFL protocols for the 2021 season, as a vaccinated player Everett must receive two negative COVID PCR test results on consecutive days, 24 hours apart, to have a chance to return to his team and play in the next game.

Everett has tested negative twice this week, but one of those tests was the rapid-result Mesa test Seahawks players undergo each Monday and Wednesday. Everett’s other, more-recent negative test was a PCR tests. Thosse more extensive PCR tests are flown to the league’s contracted BioReference Laboratory in Burbank, California. Results from them typically come back to the team in 12-18 hours.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Carroll said the team was waiting on the results of Everett’s second PCR test. If he’s negative again per PCR, he can play Thursday night against his former team.

The versatile Everett is a huge part of Waldron’s plans. He is a versatile target and tight end in name only. Waldron has him outside as a wide receiver, on wings, in the backfield, in motion and more in his offense. He’s a former four-sport athlete — football, baseball, basketball and as a track triple-jumper — who is unlike any tight end Russell Wilson has had to throw to in his 10 seasons as Seattle’s quarterback.

Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson were the first two tight ends last weekend while Everett missed the team’s win at San Francisco.

Because Everett is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he does not appear on the team’s injury list for Thursday’s game.

Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge remains out because of the concussion he got running his specialty play, a fly sweep, in Seattle’s opening game at Indianapolis Sept. 12.

Carroll said it’s “not a setback, he’s just trying to get back.”

“Obviously, he had a real serious concussion,” Carroll said, adding the team continues to be very cautious with their first of three draft choices this spring.

Running back Chris Carson and defensive end Benson Mayowa are questionable with neck injuries.

Of Carson’s neck, Carroll said: “He has had kind of a long-term, I guess it would be kind of a condition, that he’s dealt with. And sometimes it flares up, and sometimes it doesn’t.

“We’ve tested him and MRI’d him and all that kind of stuff, and it’s no different than it’s been. It’s just, obviously, inflamed right now. And so we’ve got to see if it quiets down.”

Alex Collins is ready for a larger role after a key 28-yard catch and run then a 14-yard touchdown dash last weekend against the 49ers.

Carroll indicated Mayowa’s chances of playing against the Rams are “looking up.”