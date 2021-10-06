WHL Roundup: Blake Stevenson leads Red Deer Rebels past Swift Current Broncos 5-1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - Blake Stevenson scored and added two assists to power the Red Deer Rebels past the Swift Current Broncos 5-1 on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League.

Stevenson's goal at the 4:59 mark of the first period was the eventual winner as Red Deer (2-1-0) built a 5-0 lead.

Ethan Rowland, Jayden Grubbe, Arshdeep Bains, and Jace Weir also scored for the Rebels.

Chase Coward made 18 saves for the win.

Josh Filmon replied for Swift Current (2-1-0) as Reid Dyck stopped 36 shots.

Red Deer was 2 for 6 on the power play and the Broncos were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2021.