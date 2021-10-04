Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-19
Malcolm def. Johnson County Central, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17
BDS Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-18
Smith Center, Kan. def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-15, 25-22
Hastings St. Cecilia Triangular=
Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 25-17
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cambridge, 25-20, 25-22
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-13
Madison Triangular=
Riverside def. Madison, 25-14, 25-12
St. Edward def. Madison, 25-16, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista South Triangular=
Millard West def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 28-26
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West, 25-18, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-22, 25-8
Syracuse Invitational=
Championship=
Syracuse def. Milford, 25-8, 25-12
Consolation=
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 26-28, 25-15, 25-18
First Round=
Milford def. Nebraska City, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18
Syracuse def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-20
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
