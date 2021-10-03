WHL Roundup: Klavdiev scores equalizer, go-ahead goal for Lethbridge over Calgary

CALGARY – Yegor Klavdiev scored twice on the power play, including the go-ahead goal in the second period, to give the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes a 4-1 win over the Calgary Hitmen in the Western Hockey League on Sunday.

Klavdiev tied the game with the man advantage at 16:24 of the first for Lethbridge (2-0-0-0) after Luke Prokop put Calgary (0-2-0-0) ahead 2:56 into the game.

The 18-year-old Klavdiev gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead 2:03 into the middle frame with Riley Fiddler-Schultz in the penalty box for hooking.

Logan Barlage and Chase Wheatcroft added goals in the third period for the visitors.

Both goaltenders were kept busy. Lethbridge's Bryan Thomson stopped 40-of-41 shots while Calgary's Brayden Peters made 32 saves.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 CHIEFS 3 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Ronan Seeley scored 2:17 into overtime to lead Everett (1-0-0-0) over Spokane (0-1-1-0) in their season opener.

Spokane's Mac Gross forced overtime with a late third-period goal before Seeley beat goalie Koen MacInnes in the extra frame.

The Silvertips outshot the Chiefs 32-17.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.