Giants win 107th game and NL West, 106-win Dodgers 2nd

San Francisco Giants closing pitcher Dominic Leone reacts after defeating the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won the National League West title. (AP Photo/John Hefti) AP

The Giants finally won the NL West without needing to wait for the rival Dodgers’ result on the season’s final day, pounding the San Diego Padres 11-4 on Sunday for a franchise-record 107th victory to top the 1904 New York team.

Logan Webb (11-3) allowed four runs and six hits in seven-plus innings struck out eight, walked one and hit his first big leaguer homer, a two-run drive in the fifth. Buster Posey drove in three runs on a pair of singles and got his 1,500th hit.

The Giants finished with one more win than Los Angeles and will host the winner of Wednesday night’s wild-card game between the Dodgers and Cardinals for Game 1 of the NL Division Series.

Reiss Knehr (1-2) allowed two runs in three innings. San Diego lost eight of their final nine and at 79-83 finished below .500 for the 10th time in 11 years.

DODGERS 10, BREWERS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner hit his second grand slam in less than 48 hours and won the NL batting title at .328 but the Dodgers finished as the winningest second-place team in major league history. Their streak of eight straight NL West title over, they will host St. Louis in the NL wild card game on Wednesday.

Walker Buehler (16-4) allowed one run and three hits in five innings of his career-high 33rd start. He struck out a season high-tying 11.

Aaron Ashby (3-2) was the loser. Milwaukee hosts Atlanta in the Division Series starting Friday.

RED SOX 7, NATIONALS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Devers' second home run of the game and 38th this season, a two-run drive in the ninth off Kyle Finnegan (5-9), lifted the Red Sox into the AL wild game game against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

Boston finished second at 92-70, eight games behind AL champion Tampa Bay, and will host because it won the season series from the Yankees 10-9 and New York finished with the same record.

Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8), who started and won at Washington on Friday night, threw a perfect eighth and Nick Pivetta, a starter who pitched Thursday, came on for the ninth inning and collected his first save since 2019.

J.D. Martinez left in the sixth inning with a sprained left ankle.

YANKEES 1, RAYS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge had his first big league walkoff hit, a one-out single in the ninth off Andrew Kittredge after Rougned Odor led off the inning against Josh Fleming (10-8) with New York’s second hit.

Gio Urshela sprinted 126 feet and tumbled at full speed into the Rays dugout from a shifted shortstop position in the sixth inning to catch Austin Meadows’ popup. His left thigh bruised, Urshela was replaced in the ninth.

Aroldis Chapman (6-4) struck out two and stranded a runner in the ninth, the sixth pitcher in a five-hitter.

ANGELS 7, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani led off the game against Tyler Anderson (7-11) with his 46th home run to reach 100 RBIs, Jared Walsh added a two-run shot against Anthony Misciewicz in the fourth and Seattle (90-72) was unable to end a playoff drought that reached 20 years.

The Mariners finished two games behind Boston and New York. Their absence from the postseason is the longest in any of the four major pro sports in North America.

The Angels were 77-85 and in fourth place in the AL West for the fourth straight season. Oliver Ortega (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings to win his first big league decision.

BLUE JAYS 12, ORIOLES 4

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 48th homer but Toronto finished with 91 wins, one short of the Yankees and Red Sox.

Toronto went 25-11 at home after moving back to Rogers Centre. Canadian government coronavirus restrictions caused the Blue Jays to play more than half their home games in Dunedin, Florida, and Buffalo, New York.

Hyun Jin Ryu (14-10) pitched five innings to win for the first time since Sept. 6. Bruce Zimmermann (4-5) faced seven batters and allowed three runs and five hits.

INDIANS 6, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland closed its 107th and final season as the Indians with a win as Aaron Civale (12-5) allowed only three singles in innings and Yu Chang homered. The Indians (80-82), who will become the Guardians by next season, finished with their first losing season since 2012.

Rookie right-hander Dane Dunning (5-10) allowed four runs and five hits over three innings for Texas, which finished with 102 losses — its most since 1973 — and was shut out 15 times.

ASTROS 7, ATHLETICS 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel at 37, became the second-oldest batting champion behind 38-year-old Barry Bonds in 2002 and hit a winning RBI single in the ninth inning off off Lou Trivino (7-8) as the AL West champions finished with a win before starting the Division Series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Gurriel hit .319 and became Houston’s second player to win a batting title after Jose Altuve in 2014, ’16 and ’17.

Seth Brown’s two-run homer off Zack Greinke - his second homer of the game - and Khris Davis’ solo homer off Blake Taylor (4-4) tied the score in a three-run ninth. Oakland was 86-76, finishing nine games back of the Astros in third place.

TIGERS 5, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Daz Cameron homered off Reynaldo Lopez (4-4) leading off the ninth to spark a three-run inning.

Detroit closed itsr fifth straight losing season at 77-85 and in third place, 16 games behind the AL Central champion White Sox (93-69).

Joe Jiménez (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth.

REDS 6, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Votto capped off a resurgent season by hitting his 36th home run, and Nick Castellanos reached the 100-RBI plateau for the second time in his caree.

Rookie Reiver Sanmartin (2-0) beat the Pirates for the second time in as many starts as Cincinnati finished over .500 (83-29) over the course of a 162-game season for the first time since 2013.

Pittsburgh's 61-101 mark is the franchise’s worst since 2010. Cody Ponce (0-6) was the loser, and the Pirates dropped to 0-16 when trying for series sweeps.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh VanMeter hit a tiebreaking homer off Carlos Estevez (3-5) with two outs in the ninth, a rare happy moment as Arizona finished 52-110 and tied with Baltimore for the worst in the majors. Colorado went 74-87.

J.B. Wendelken (4-3) pitched a scoreless ninth.

BRAVES 5, METS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in two runs with two hits.

New York finished with three hits and ended at 77-85 after leading the division for 90 consecutive days, leaving manager Luis Rojas unsure of his fate under new owner Steven Cohen.

Noah Syndergaard (0-1) allowed two runs, including a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler, in his one scheduled inning during his second start after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Spencer Strider (1-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his second appearance after rising through four levels of the Braves’ minor leagues this season.

CUBS 3, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Duffy extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a pair of run-scoring singles in a game shortened to seven innings by rain. St. Louis won 19 of its last 22 games.

Chicago lost 91 games, the most since it went 66-96 in 2013, and used amajor league-record 69 players

Joe Biagini (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings in his season debut. Jake Woodford (3-4) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings.

MARLINS 5, PHILLIES 4

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the fourth off Hector Neris (4-7) and the Marlins at 67-95 finished their 11th losing season in 12 years.

Bryce Harper doubled and walked before being replaced in the bottom of the third. A contender for NL MVP, he hit .309 with 35 homers, 84 RBIs and a major league-best 1.044 OPS.

Philadelphia was 82-80 in its first winning season since last reaching the playoffs in 2011. Zach Thompson (3-7) pitched a scoreless fourth.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco homered. The Twins got to rookie Jackson Kowar (0-6) by scoring five runs in the first inning, three on Polanco’s homer

Nick Vincent (1-0) got the win after throwing two scoreless innings for Minnesota, last in the AL Central at 73-89 in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years. The Royals went 74-88.