Sports

Union beat Crew 3-0, hurting defending champ’s playoff bid

The Associated Press

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Evan Bush reacts after giving up a goal to Philadelphia Union's Leon Flach during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Evan Bush reacts after giving up a goal to Philadelphia Union's Leon Flach during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Derik Hamilton AP
PHILADELPHIA

Jack Elliott scored in the first half and Alejandro Bedoya connected early in the second to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Sunday.

Elliott scored on a free kick to the bottom left corner in the 25th minute. In the 46th minute, Bedoya punched it in on a cross from Kacper Przybylko.

Leon Flach sealed it for the Union (11-7-9) in the 89th with a left footed shot from the middle of the box to the top left corner off cross from Quinn Sullivan.

Philadelphia managed to overcome a second-half red card to Kai Wagner to beat defending champ Columbus (9-12-7). The defending champion Crew are in danger of missing the playoffs.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Baseball

Oneil Cruz homers, but Pirates end season in typical fashion with 6-3 loss to the Reds

Updated October 03, 2021 3:54 PM

Baseball

Tigers cap season of change, growth by beating division champs

October 03, 2021 3:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service