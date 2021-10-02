Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Ireton 64, St. John Paul the Great 0
Bishop O'Connell 30, Annandale 6
Broadwater Academy 58, Richmond Christian 26
Bullis, Md. 33, Potomac School 14
Catholic High School of Va Beach 35, Christchurch 0
Greenbrier Christian 49, Randolph-Macon Academy 14
Hampton 27, Bethel 0
Hopewell 48, Colonial Heights 8
Lee High 32, Rye Cove 0
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 24, Flint Hill School 10
South County 52, Mount Vernon 7
St. Albans, D.C. 20, Paul VI Catholic High School 7
St. Michael 35, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 21
Warwick 8, Kecoughtan 7
Woodstock Central 26, Broadway 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Denbigh vs. Phoebus, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
