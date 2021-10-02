Yegor Sharangovich scores in OT, Devils beat Islanders 2-1

New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime of a preseason NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) AP

Yegor Sharangovich scored 3:36 into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday in exhibition play.

Mark Jankowski tied it for New Jersey with 4:15 left in the third period. Kieffer Bellows scored for New York at 3:23 of the first.

MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood split time in goal for New Jersey, with Blackwood making 15 saves on 16 shots and Wedgewood stopping eight shots. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 11 shots he faced for New York, and Cory Schneider allowed goals on the only two shots he faced.

New York is playing its home preseason games at its AHL affiliate’s home rink because UBS Arena, the Islanders’ new home at Belmont Park, is still under construction. The Islanders will not play a game at UBS Arena until Nov. 20, a regular-season match against the Calgary Flames.

COYOTES 4, DUCKS 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Defenseman Jakob Chychrun broke a tie with 5:52 with his second goal in Arizona's victory over Anaheim.

Johan Larsson and Loui Eriksson also scored for Arizona. Carter Hutton stopped 14 of 16 shots in the first two periods, and Karel Vejmelka made 10 saves on 11 shots in the third.

Adam Henrique, Isac Lundestrom, and Rickard Rakell scored for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves.