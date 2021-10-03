Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bear Lake 40, Engadine 30

Bessemer 50, Carney-Nadeau 22

Detroit Community def. Southfield Bradford Academy, forfeit

Detroit Pershing def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit

Detroit University Prep 20, Detroit University Science 0

Fennville 78, Bloomingdale 22

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 27, Allen Park Cabrini 12

Indian River-Inland Lakes 63, Whittemore-Prescott 22

Lake Linden-Hubbell 34, Stephenson 30

Madison Heights Lamphere 56, Center Line 22

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 23, Warren Howland, Ohio 12

Marion 66, Manistee Catholic Central 30

Mount Clemens def. Pontiac A&T, forfeit

Pickford 50, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 0

Portland St. Patrick 21, Vestaburg 20

Traverse City St. Francis 63, Tawas 0

Warren Fitzgerald 42, Madison Heights Madison 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

