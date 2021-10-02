Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine MacArthur 48, Aldine 6
¶ Deer Park 49, Pasadena South Houston 28
¶ Fort Bend Kempner 56, Wisdom 6
¶ Harlingen South 28, Harlingen 21
¶ Houston Langham Creek 36, Cypress Springs 13
¶ Houston Stratford 34, Cypress Ridge 9
¶ Houston Westside 49, Houston Chavez 0
¶ Los Fresnos 51, Donna North 0
¶ SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Roosevelt 20
¶ San Benito 49, Brownsville Hanna 21
¶ Weslaco 24, Brownsville Rivera 7
CLASS 5A=
¶ Carrollton Creekview 21, FW Southwest 20
¶ EP Jefferson 36, EP Irvin 28
¶ Fort Bend Hightower 18, Angleton 16
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 56, Sharpstown 0
¶ FW Trimble Tech 39, FW South Hills 0
CLASS 4A=
¶ FW Dunbar 53, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
¶ Houston Wheatley 45, Yates 37
¶ Port Isabel 40, Raymondville 22
CLASS 2A=
¶ Tenaha 55, Colmesneil 8
CLASS 1A=
¶ Kress 97, Hart 73
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Addison Trinity 53, Frisco Legacy Christian 17
¶ Arlington Grace Prep 46, Tyler All Saints 20
OTHER=
¶ Jersey Village 48, Houston Northbrook 0
¶ LEE 35, SA MacArthur 14
