Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Aldine MacArthur 48, Aldine 6

¶ Deer Park 49, Pasadena South Houston 28

¶ Fort Bend Kempner 56, Wisdom 6

¶ Harlingen South 28, Harlingen 21

¶ Houston Langham Creek 36, Cypress Springs 13

¶ Houston Stratford 34, Cypress Ridge 9

¶ Houston Westside 49, Houston Chavez 0

¶ Los Fresnos 51, Donna North 0

¶ SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Roosevelt 20

¶ San Benito 49, Brownsville Hanna 21

¶ Weslaco 24, Brownsville Rivera 7

CLASS 5A=

¶ Carrollton Creekview 21, FW Southwest 20

¶ EP Jefferson 36, EP Irvin 28

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 18, Angleton 16

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 56, Sharpstown 0

¶ FW Trimble Tech 39, FW South Hills 0

CLASS 4A=

¶ FW Dunbar 53, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

¶ Houston Wheatley 45, Yates 37

¶ Port Isabel 40, Raymondville 22

CLASS 2A=

¶ Tenaha 55, Colmesneil 8

CLASS 1A=

¶ Kress 97, Hart 73

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Addison Trinity 53, Frisco Legacy Christian 17

¶ Arlington Grace Prep 46, Tyler All Saints 20

OTHER=

¶ Jersey Village 48, Houston Northbrook 0

¶ LEE 35, SA MacArthur 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

