Burnes, Brewers to face Urias, Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers (95-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.24 ERA, .93 WHIP, 230 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (19-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -145, Brewers +125; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Brewers will take on the Dodgers Saturday.

The Dodgers are 56-23 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 11.8.

The Brewers have gone 50-29 away from home. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .354.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-6. Blake Treinen earned his sixth victory and Trea Turner went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs for Los Angeles. Jandel Gustave took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 36 home runs and is batting .247.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 56 extra base hits and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (neck).

Brewers: Devin Williams: (hand), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (biceps), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).