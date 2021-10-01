Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Apache Junction 56, Fountain Hills 31

Arizona College Preparatory 27, Phoenix Moon Valley 26

Bagdad 58, Mountainside 0

Basha 48, Valley Vista 0

Ben Franklin 28, Florence 14

Bradshaw Mountain 57, Cottonwood Mingus 45

Cactus 54, Poston Butte 6

Campo Verde 23, Vail Cienega 21

Canyon View 42, West Point 6

Casteel High School 47, Higley 27

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 37, Paradise Valley 6

Chandler 35, Phoenix Pinnacle 19

Chandler Hamilton 42, Perry 7

Chandler Prep 49, Heritage Academy - Laveen 13

Chandler Valley Christian 48, Safford 27

Chino Valley 43, Scottsdale Coronado 0

Coolidge 13, Eloy Santa Cruz 6

Desert Edge 59, Betty Fairfax High School 6

Eagar Round Valley 19, Payson 6

Eastmark 50, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 16

Ganado 14, Chinle 6

Gilbert 21, Mesa 13

Gilbert Christian 58, Globe 6

Gilbert Highland 30, Phoenix Desert Vista 14

Glendale 46, Glendale Independence 0

Glendale Apollo 38, Glendale Arizona IHS 18

Glendale Deer Valley 63, Walden Grove 35

Glendale Mountain Ridge 52, Avondale Westview 0

Glendale North Pointe 28, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 15

Glendale Prep 33, Highland Prep 6

Heber Mogollon 52, Fredonia 12

Holbrook 62, Whiteriver Alchesay 24

Kayenta Monument Valley 40, Fort Defiance Window Rock 12

Lake Havasu 35, Bullhead City Mohave 6

Lee Williams High School 55, Kingman 28

Liberty 35, Mesa Red Mountain 23

Lincoln 68, Tempe Prep 44

Mesa Desert Ridge 44, Laveen Chavez 23

Mesa Westwood 53, Glendale Copper Canyon 14

Miami 58, Arete-Mesa Prep 15

Mohave Valley River Valley 49, Wickenburg 0

Morenci 46, Bisbee 7

North 53, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 13

Page 42, Tuba City 14

Paradise Honors 61, Odyssey Institute 13

Parker 40, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 18

Peoria Centennial 46, Shadow Ridge 20

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 28, Gilbert Mesquite 24

Phoenix Arcadia 12, Tucson Pueblo 7

Phoenix Browne 33, Phoenix Central 19

Phoenix Camelback 27, Maricopa 17

Phoenix Christian 25, Phoenix Bourgade 7

Phoenix Goldwater 20, Chandler Seton 13

Phoenix Horizon 43, Goodyear Millenium 36

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 68, Sierra Vista Buena 26

Phoenix St. Mary's 21, Phoenix Greenway 0

Phoenix Sunnyslope 30, Phoenix South Mountain 12

Phoenix Thunderbird 30, El Mirage Dysart 0

Phoenix Washington 54, Phoenix Cortez 14

Queen Creek 21, Williams Field 20

Raymond S. Kellis 53, Yuma Kofa 6

Sahuarita 26, Rio Rico 23

Salome 50, Anthem Prep 12

San Tan Charter 55, San Carlos 0

San Tan Foothills 55, Vista Grande 18

Scottsdale Chaparral 42, Glendale O'Connor 21

Scottsdale Notre Dame 42, Marana Mountain View 9

Scottsdale Saguaro 49, Tucson Salpointe 21

Show Low 48, Combs 32

Sierra Linda 60, Phoenix Maryvale 0

St. David 40, San Manuel 14

Thatcher 55, Tucson Empire 17

Tolleson 42, La Joya Community 14

Trivium Prep 42, St John Paul II 20

Tucson 42, Tucson Rincon 6

Tucson Amphitheater 21, Tempe Marcos de Niza 20

Tucson Canyon del Oro 26, Tucson Arizona IRHS 22

Tucson Desert View 46, Marana 28

Tucson Flowing Wells 28, Nogales 0

Tucson Sabino 34, Tucson Sahuaro 22

Tucson Sunnyside 58, Tucson Cholla 6

Verrado 45, Agua Fria 6

Wellton Antelope 24, Tonopah Valley 6

Willcox 53, Tombstone 14

Willow Canyon 62, Phoenix North Canyon 19

Winkelman Hayden 68, Kearny Ray 0

Yuma Catholic 36, Northwest Christian 14

Yuma Cibola 35, Yuma 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mesa Mountain View vs. Mesa Dobson, ccd.

Pusch Ridge Christian vs. Tucson Palo Verde, ccd.

Rock Point vs. Keams Canyon Hopi, ccd.

Sanders Valley vs. Many Farms, ccd.

Snowflake vs. Flagstaff Coconino, ccd.

Superior vs. Cicero Preparatory Academy, ccd.

Tanque Verde vs. Tucson Santa Rita, ccd.

Tempe vs. Peoria, ccd.

Tuba City Greyhills vs. Pinon, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

October 01, 2021 10:43 PM

