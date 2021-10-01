Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 38, Powder Valley 0
Amity def. Taft, forfeit
Bandon 14, Reedsport 7
Camas Valley 54, Days Creek 6
Canby 53, McKay 12
Cascade 64, Woodburn 0
Clackamas 47, David Douglas 0
Crane 42, Dufur 16
Crater 28, Willamette 7
Creswell def. Jefferson, forfeit
Dayton 44, Willamina 6
Eddyville 49, Crow 14
Elkton 53, North Lake 13
Estacada 43, Gladstone 18
Heppner 39, Weston-McEwen 0
Hood River 44, Redmond 29
Imbler 52, Sherman/Condon Co-op 28
Jefferson PDX 60, McDaniel 0
Lake Oswego 35, Tigard 0
Lakeridge 41, Oregon City 8
Lebanon 37, Corvallis 27
Liberty 56, Glencoe 21
Madras def. Molalla, forfeit
Marist 56, North Eugene 14
Marshfield 57, Stayton 0
Mazama 41, Henley 14
Mountainside 38, Beaverton 28
Nelson 27, Centennial 12
North Medford 25, Bend 21
North Valley def. Klamath, forfeit
Philomath def. Scio, forfeit
Regis 42, Colton 14
Ridgeview def. La Salle, forfeit
Sheldon 54, South Medford 37
Sherwood 23, Newberg 17
Sunset 39, Heritage, Wash. 2
Umatilla 38, Irrigon 0
Vale 41, Ontario 6
Warrenton 40, Clatskanie 0
Westview def. Aloha, forfeit
Wilsonville def. North Salem, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashland vs. Springfield, ccd.
Central Linn vs. Monroe, ccd.
Glendale vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.
Glide vs. Coquille, ccd.
Lowell vs. Oakridge, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
