Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 38, Powder Valley 0

Amity def. Taft, forfeit

Bandon 14, Reedsport 7

Camas Valley 54, Days Creek 6

Canby 53, McKay 12

Cascade 64, Woodburn 0

Clackamas 47, David Douglas 0

Crane 42, Dufur 16

Crater 28, Willamette 7

Creswell def. Jefferson, forfeit

Dayton 44, Willamina 6

Eddyville 49, Crow 14

Elkton 53, North Lake 13

Estacada 43, Gladstone 18

Heppner 39, Weston-McEwen 0

Hood River 44, Redmond 29

Imbler 52, Sherman/Condon Co-op 28

Jefferson PDX 60, McDaniel 0

Lake Oswego 35, Tigard 0

Lakeridge 41, Oregon City 8

Lebanon 37, Corvallis 27

Liberty 56, Glencoe 21

Madras def. Molalla, forfeit

Marist 56, North Eugene 14

Marshfield 57, Stayton 0

Mazama 41, Henley 14

Mountainside 38, Beaverton 28

Nelson 27, Centennial 12

North Medford 25, Bend 21

North Valley def. Klamath, forfeit

Philomath def. Scio, forfeit

Regis 42, Colton 14

Ridgeview def. La Salle, forfeit

Sheldon 54, South Medford 37

Sherwood 23, Newberg 17

Sunset 39, Heritage, Wash. 2

Umatilla 38, Irrigon 0

Vale 41, Ontario 6

Warrenton 40, Clatskanie 0

Westview def. Aloha, forfeit

Wilsonville def. North Salem, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashland vs. Springfield, ccd.

Central Linn vs. Monroe, ccd.

Glendale vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.

Glide vs. Coquille, ccd.

Lowell vs. Oakridge, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

October 01, 2021 9:56 PM

