Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Baker 41, Roundup 6
Belt 64, Rocky Boy 26
Bigfork 42, Missoula Loyola 0
Billings West 63, Billings Skyview 0
Carter County 46, Forsyth 24
Circle 30, Mon-Dak 22
Columbus 50, Big Timber 19
Culbertson 32, Plentywood 22
Dillon 38, Butte Central 20
Flint Creek 54, Clark Fork 22
Fort Benton 47, Choteau 26
Glasgow 32, Fairfield 22
Glendive 49, Havre 37
Great Falls 25, Belgrade 13
Great Falls Russell 36, Gallatin 20
Harlowton 34, Geraldine/Highwood 29
Helena 48, Kalispell Glacier 24
Helena Capital 43, Butte 3
Huntley Project 41, Shepherd 8
Jefferson (Boulder) 37, Three Forks 0
Laurel 28, Billings Central 14
Libby 47, Browning 28
Malta 43, Conrad 0
Miles City 64, Livingston 0
Missoula Big Sky 42, Missoula Hellgate 35
Missoula Sentinel 54, Kalispell Flathead 0
Noxon 2, West Yellowstone 0
Polson 37, Columbia Falls 0
Power-Dutton-Brady 16, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 12
Red Lodge/Roberts Co-op 58, Colstrip 0
Shelby 72, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46
Sheridan 43, Ennis 28
Sidney 46, Hardin 14
St. Ignatius 68, Seeley-Swan 14
Stevensville 50, Corvallis 8
Thompson Falls 49, Darby 26
Townsend 34, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 13
Whitefish 48, Ronan 12
Whitehall 42, Anaconda 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hamilton vs. East Helena, ccd.
St. Labre vs. Scobey, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
