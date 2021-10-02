Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Horn 42, Torrington 35, 2OT

Buffalo 42, Riverton 7

Burns 18, Wheatland 14

Campbell County 27, Cheyenne Central 24

Cheyenne East 56, Cheyenne South 7

Cody 49, Evanston 14

Cokeville 46, Thermopolis 12

Douglas 29, Lander 6

Dubois 69, Burlington 24

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Encampment 46, Meeteetse 42

Farson-Eden 40, Kaycee 24

Greybull def. St. Stephens, forfeit

Hulett 75, Guernsey-Sunrise 14

Jackson Hole 53, Green River 12

Lingle-Fort Laramie 21, Saratoga 16

Lovell 28, Big Piney 6

Lusk 54, Wright 7

Lyman 51, Kemmerer 8

Midwest 50, Hanna-Elk Mountain 0

Newcastle 25, Glenrock 6

Pine Bluffs 34, Shoshoni 25

Rock Springs 50, Laramie 16

Sheridan 27, Casper Natrona 0

Southeast 54, Moorcroft 16

Wind River 48, Riverside 12

Worland 49, Rawlins 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 6:30 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 6:30 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 6:30 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 6:30 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 6:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service