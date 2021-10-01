Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bismarck Century 49, Fargo Shanley 7
Bismarck High 35, Dickinson 6
Bismarck St. Mary's 41, Williston 13
Bowman County 49, Heart River 0
Carrington 44, Northern Cass 12
Cavalier 42, May-Port CG 20
Central Cass 42, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 22
Des Lacs-Burlington 46, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 8
Divide County 48, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 8
Fargo Davies 27, Mandan 21, OT
Grand Forks Red River 24, Watford City 13
Hatton-Northwood 28, Larimore 24
Hazen 40, Dickinson Trinity 13
Hillsboro/Central Valley 28, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 13
Jamestown 32, Valley City 13
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 32, Tioga 18
Killdeer 30, Southern McLean 28
LaMoure/L-M 50, Hankinson 0
Maple Valley/Enderlin 42, Tri-State 0
Napoleon/G-S 26, Beach 6
Nedrose 19, Rugby 14
New Rockford-Sheyenne 53, TGU 14
New Salem-Almont 52, Kidder County 6
Oak Grove Lutheran 23, Linton/HMB 20
Oakes 14, Lisbon 8
Ray/Powers Lake 64, Alexander 25
Sheyenne 37, Minot 0
Trenton 63, Mandaree 6
Velva 38, South Prairie 6
West Fargo 41, Bismarck Legacy 25
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 42, Richland 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments