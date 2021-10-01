Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 12, Polk County West 7

Aitkin 46, Duluth Denfeld 0

Albany 52, Princeton 37

Andover 24, Buffalo 18

Annandale 29, Watertown-Mayer 13

Anoka 31, Mounds View 24

Barnesville 53, Pillager 6

Barnum 70, Mille Lacs Co-op 0

Becker 58, Big Lake 0

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 12

Bethlehem Academy 18, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Blaine 10, Totino-Grace 0

Blooming Prairie 42, St. Clair/Loyola 0

Bloomington Kennedy 30, Minneapolis Southwest 23

Blue Earth Area 35, Sibley East 7

Brainerd 27, Alexandria 24, OT

Brandon-Evansville 52, Ortonville 32

Breckenridge 20, Roseau 0

Canby 20, MACCRAY 6

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 18, Red Rock Central 0

Centennial 6, Wayzata 0

Chaska 58, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

Cloquet 14, Hermantown 7

Cromwell 32, Ely 8

Crosby-Ironton 26, Chisholm 14

Dassel-Cokato 48, Holy Family Catholic 0

Deer River 49, East Central 0

Detroit Lakes 32, Pequot Lakes 6

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34, Park Rapids 7

Duluth East 46, Rock Ridge 14

East Grand Forks 28, Thief River Falls 14

East Ridge 15, Woodbury 14

Eastview 34, Eagan 13

Eden Prairie 52, Prior Lake 17

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32

Esko 24, Two Harbors 0

Fairmont 35, New Ulm 6

Farmington 54, Edina 20

Fergus Falls 13, Perham 7

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6

Fillmore Central 19, Randolph 0

Foley 16, Little Falls 6

Forest Lake 33, Hopkins 7

Goodhue 39, Caledonia 33

Grand Meadow 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 36

Hancock 34, Mountain Iron-Buhl 32

Hastings 18, South St. Paul 12

Hawley 55, Staples-Motley 20

Hill City/Northland 57, McGregor 6

Hill-Murray 27, Tartan 20

Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Rothsay 28

Hinckley-Finlayson 32, International Falls 6

Holdingford 31, Sauk Centre 13

Holy Angels 35, Benilde-St. Margaret's 3

Houston 12, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6, 2OT

Hutchinson 26, Rocori 8

Jackson County Central 21, Redwood Valley 18

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 41

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 27, Benson 14

Kittson County Central 40, Win-E-Mac 12

Lac qui Parle Valley 14, Yellow Medicine East 6

Lakeview 28, Dawson-Boyd 22

Lakeville South 28, Rosemount 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 35, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Litchfield 35, New London-Spicer 9

Luverne 29, Worthington 0

Mabel-Canton 45, Madelia 8

Mahnomen/Waubun 46, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7

Mankato East 17, Byron 0

Mankato West 30, Rochester Mayo 6

Maple Grove 47, Champlin Park 15

Maple River 50, Norwood-Young America 0

Marshall 35, Tri-City United 0

Melrose 43, Montevideo 14

Menahga 72, Red Lake 0

Milaca 40, St. Cloud Cathedral 16

Minneota 31, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16, Adrian 15

Minnetonka 23, St. Michael-Albertville 20

Monticello 21, Cambridge-Isanti 18

Moorhead 36, Sartell-St. Stephen 8

Mora 20, Hibbing 14

Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 21

Mountain Lake Area 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20

Murray County Central 41, Sleepy Eye 0

Nevis 2, Laporte 0

New York Mills 46, Bagley 0

North Branch 21, Grand Rapids 20

North Woods 46, Braham 14

Ogilvie 20, South Ridge 12

Osakis 39, Parkers Prairie 8

Osseo 47, Roseville 18

Owatonna 26, Northfield 7

Park (Cottage Grove) 48, Burnsville 35

Park Christian 31, Cass Lake-Bena 16

Paynesville 22, Royalton 16

Pierz 25, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 22

Pine City 22, Columbia Heights 6

Pine River-Backus 39, Warroad 30

Pipestone 33, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6

Providence Academy 42, Breck 14

Renville County West 18, Hills-Beaver Creek 12

Richfield 49, Minneapolis Washburn 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 49, Chanhassen 28

Robbinsdale Cooper 34, Simley 14

Rochester Century 28, Austin 20

Rockford 43, Minnewaska 12

Rogers 30, Elk River 7

Rush City 58, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30

Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 12

Sauk Rapids-Rice 21, Bemidji 6

Shakopee 9, Lakeville North 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 22, GHEC/Truman 6

Southland 46, Spring Grove 14

Spring Lake Park 35, Mahtomedi 7

St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis South 3

St. Cloud Apollo 20, St. Cloud Tech 14

St. Croix Lutheran 21, Academy Force 14

St. Francis 19, Chisago Lakes 7

St. Louis Park 22, Orono 21

St. Paul Central 23, St. Paul Johnson 0

St. Peter 42, Belle Plaine 7

St. Thomas Academy 28, Irondale 14

Stewartville 42, Red Wing 0

Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28

Triton 23, St. Charles 20

Underwood 20, Frazee 6

United South Central 42, Cleveland 14

Upsala/Swanville 34, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 8

Verndale 62, Sebeka 8

Waconia 34, Bloomington Jefferson 3

Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Lake Park-Audubon 8

Waseca 44, Jordan 34

West Central 45, Crookston 6

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 30, Edgerton/Ellsworth 16

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 81, Bertha-Hewitt 0

Willmar 32, Delano 21

Windom 28, LeSueur-Henderson 0

Winona 60, Albert Lea 21

Zimmerman 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minneapolis Edison vs. Columbia Heights, ccd.

Red Lake County vs. Fosston, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

