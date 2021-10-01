Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andale 48, Hesston 0
Andover 49, Wichita Heights 7
Andover Central 51, Valley Center 10
Atchison 45, KC Turner 12
Atchison County 42, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 29
Attica/Argonia 60, Pretty Prairie 12
Axtell 54, Frankfort 8
BV Northwest 55, BV Southwest 8
BV Randolph 52, Linn 50
Basehor-Linwood 42, Shawnee Heights 7
Belle Plaine 43, Bluestem 0
Beloit 32, Phillipsburg 0
Bennington 50, Solomon 0
Bishop Miege 28, BV West 14
Blue Valley 45, BV North 23
Borger, Texas 2, Ulysses 0
Bucklin 26, Satanta 6
Buhler 56, Augusta 21
Burden Central 52, Udall 6
Burlingame 47, Washington County 0
Cair Paravel 54, St. Mary's Academy 8
Caldwell 51, Stafford 14
Central Heights 33, Horton 20
Centralia 20, Jefferson North 6
Chanute 44, Independence 0
Chaparral 41, Garden Plain 21
Chase County 56, Flinthills 30
Cheney 27, Pratt 14
Cheylin 45, Greeley County 0
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Cimarron 60, Syracuse 12
Circle 35, Winfield 31
Clearwater 31, Halstead 20
Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 6
Columbus 28, Cherryvale 6
Concordia 50, Clay Center 0
Conway Springs 55, Wichita Independent 0
Cunningham 72, Ashland 24
Derby 55, Hutchinson 6
Dighton 50, Ingalls 0
Dodge City 31, Great Bend 14
Doniphan West 62, Maranatha Academy 14
Elkhart 22, Sublette 14
Ellinwood 9, Salina Sacred Heart 6, OT
Fort Scott 19, Labette County 15
Fredonia 35, Neodesha 0
Frontenac 42, Burlington 6
Galena 38, Caney Valley 22
Garden City 49, Liberal 0
Gardner-Edgerton 35, Olathe Northwest 28
Girard 38, Prairie View 15
Goddard-Eisenhower 30, Goddard 0
Goessel 42, Moundridge 22
Hartford 64, Rural Vista 0
Hays 64, Abilene 7
Hays-TMP-Marian 27, Ellis 0
Hiawatha 45, Jefferson West 7
Hill City 69, Stockton 0
Hillsboro 62, Haven 0
Hoisington 36, Minneapolis 6
Holcomb 58, Larned 0
Holton 50, Royal Valley 0
Hugoton 27, Nickerson 6
Humboldt 50, West Franklin 7
Hutchinson Central Christian 66, South Haven 18
Hutchinson Trinity 21, Marion 18
Inman 48, Plainville 3
Iola 34, Anderson County 7
Jackson Heights 38, Troy 15
Junction City 54, Topeka West 16
KC Bishop Ward 58, Santa Fe Trail 41
KC Piper 23, Tonganoxie 20
Kapaun Mount Carmel 80, Wichita Southeast 20
Kingman 41, Douglass 7
Kinsley 28, Pratt Skyline 23
Kiowa County 48, St. John 0
La Crosse 64, Macksville 42
Lakeside 50, Southern Cloud 0
Lakin 12, Southwestern Hts. 6
Lawrence Free State 41, Mill Valley 20
Leavenworth 14, Lansing 7
Lebo 60, Wakefield 14
Lincoln 34, Herington 24
Little River 60, Canton-Galva 52
Louisburg 13, Eudora 12
Lyons 36, Sterling 12
Madison/Hamilton 52, Oxford 0
Maize 28, Salina South 7
Maize South 68, Newton 24
Manhattan 48, Topeka Seaman 21
Marysville 57, Council Grove 14
McPherson 63, El Dorado 36
Medicine Lodge 56, Fairfield 6
Minneola 46, South Central 26
Moscow 45, Pawnee Heights 28
Mulvane 51, Coffeyville 6
Norton 21, Ellsworth 20
Norwich 42, Sylvan-Lucas 12
Olathe East 28, SM North 21
Olathe North 54, Olathe South 16
Olpe 63, Pleasanton 0
Onaga 60, Wetmore 12
Osage City 63, Jayhawk Linn 21
Osborne 36, Hanover 26
Otis-Bison 72, Tescott 22
Ottawa 30, Bonner Springs 13
Parsons 42, Baxter Springs 7
Perry-Lecompton 40, Baldwin 0
Pittsburg 35, Wichita South 20
Pleasant Ridge 50, McLouth 0
Quinter 54, Triplains-Brewster 6
Republic County 16, Riverside 6
Riley County 37, Chapman 16
Riverton 16, Erie 0
Rock Creek 34, Sabetha 20
Rossville 62, Oskaloosa 0
Russell 12, Scott City 7
SM East 34, SM South 19
SM Northwest 41, Lawrence 24
Salina Central 51, Arkansas City 14
Sedan 60, Oswego 8
Sedgwick 55, Ell-Saline 12
Silver Lake 63, Mission Valley 0
Smith Center 41, Oakley 8
Smoky Valley 40, Goodland 6
South Barber 66, Peabody-Burns 20
Southeast Saline 45, Colby 0
Spearville 30, Hodgeman County 14
Spring Hill 28, DeSoto 14
St. Francis 26, Logan/Palco 22
St. James Academy 33, St. Pius X (Kansas City), Mo. 13
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 62, Pike Valley 12
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 44, KC East Christian 27
St. Mary's 30, Nemaha Central 12
St. Paul 52, Altoona-Midway 0
Thunder Ridge 54, Rock Hills 0
Topeka 70, Highland Park 42
Topeka Hayden 38, Osawatomie 0
Trego 58, Rawlins County 28
Uniontown 50, Northern Heights 6
Victoria 56, Central Plains 6
Wabaunsee 28, Valley Heights 12
Wamego 22, Paola 21
Washburn Rural 45, Emporia 9
Wellsville 45, Eureka 12
West Elk 62, Marmaton Valley 14
Wheatland-Grinnell 65, Wallace County 12
Wichita Bishop Carroll 54, Wichita North 53
Wichita Collegiate 56, Wichita Trinity 7
Wichita County 72, Ness City 30
Wichita East 52, Wichita West 8
Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Campus 21
Yates Center 62, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
