Sports

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Guertin 35, Nashua South 7

Exeter 35, Manchester Memorial 6

Goffstown 34, Concord 23

Lebanon 41, Souhegan 0

Manchester West 54, Hollis/Brookline 28

Milford 42, Bow 13

Pelham 50, Interlakes-Moultonborough 0

Pembroke Academy 28, Kingswood 0

Pinkerton 47, Merrimack 12

Plymouth Regional 30, Kennett 14

Portsmouth- Oyster River 41, Spaulding 7

Somersworth 45, Franklin 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Merrimack Valley 14

Stevens 22, ConVal 14

Timberlane 47, Gilford-Belmont 12

Winnacunnet 40, Dover 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

