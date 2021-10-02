Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Guertin 35, Nashua South 7
Exeter 35, Manchester Memorial 6
Goffstown 34, Concord 23
Lebanon 41, Souhegan 0
Manchester West 54, Hollis/Brookline 28
Milford 42, Bow 13
Pelham 50, Interlakes-Moultonborough 0
Pembroke Academy 28, Kingswood 0
Pinkerton 47, Merrimack 12
Plymouth Regional 30, Kennett 14
Portsmouth- Oyster River 41, Spaulding 7
Somersworth 45, Franklin 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Merrimack Valley 14
Stevens 22, ConVal 14
Timberlane 47, Gilford-Belmont 12
Winnacunnet 40, Dover 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments