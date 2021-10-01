Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbeville 20, Opelousas 6
Acadiana 35, Southside 10
Ascension Catholic def. Thrive, forfeit
Assumption 13, Thibodaux 7
Barbe 28, New Iberia 26
Baton Rouge Catholic 38, Lafayette Christian Academy 17
Baton Rouge Episcopal 42, Pointe Coupee Catholic 12
Beau Chene 35, Ville Platte 0
Benton 42, Haughton 21
Berwick 35, Centerville 0
Bossier 66, Montgomery 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 70, Lincoln Preparatory School 12
Carencro 45, St. Martinville 12
Carroll 49, Bastrop 22
Cedar Creek 54, River Oaks 7
Central - B.R. 56, South Lafourche 21
Church Point 35, Eunice 0
D'Arbonne Woods 28, Delhi 0
DeRidder 6, Marksville 0
Denham Springs 59, Tara 6
Dutchtown 42, Ouachita Parish 33
E.D. White 51, Ellender 12
East Beauregard 41, Gueydan 16
East St. John 8, Hahnville 3
Hamilton Christian Academy def. Oberlin, forfeit
Hanson Memorial 47, Lake Arthur 27
Haynesville 54, Ringgold 16
Independence 40, Northlake Christian 7
Iota 28, North Vermilion 24
Iowa 42, Pineville 0
Jena 14, Tioga 7
Jesuit 51, Holy Cross 7
Kenner Discovery 40, Fisher 0
Leesville 49, Minden 36
Lena Northwood 54, North Central 36
Logansport 38, Rosepine 24
McDonogh #35 29, McMain 8
NDHS 13, Cecilia 3
Natchitoches Central 23, C.E. Byrd 10
Neville 28, West Monroe 7
North Caddo 44, Plain Dealing 0
North DeSoto def. Pickering, forfeit
Northside 23, Peabody 22
Northwest 28, Kinder 26
Oak Grove 42, Tensas 0
Oakdale 56, Port Barre 14
Opelousas Catholic 28, Holy Savior Menard 0
Parkview Baptist 23, West Feliciana 22
Pope John Paul 10, Central Private 8
Prairie View 70, Porter's Chapel Aca., Miss. 18, OT
Ruston 51, St. Thomas More 27
Saint Paul's 35, Hammond 0
Slidell 36, Mandeville 35
South Beauregard 22, Vinton 7
St. Amant 48, Helen Cox 12
St. Edmund Catholic 14, Livonia 12
St. Louis 30, LaGrange 6
St. Martin's 49, Ascension Christian School 32
St. Mary's 35, DeQuincy 20
St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Hannan 6
Sterlington 45, Jennings 14
Terrebonne 26, Central Lafourche 8
Teurlings Catholic 20, Breaux Bridge 12
Varnado 26, Baker 0
West Jefferson 44, Higgins 6
Westgate 28, Lake Charles College Prep 12
Westminster Christian 33, Highland Baptist 7
Zachary 35, Woodlawn (BR) 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grand Lake vs. Basile, ccd.
Varnado vs. Bogalusa, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments