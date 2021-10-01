Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

A.C. Flora 34, Westwood 14

Abbeville 49, Crescent 0

Airport 30, Midland Valley 28

Andrew Jackson 30, Central 12

Augusta Christian, Ga. 34, Wilson Hall 10

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24, Lucy G. Beckham 7

Barnwell 48, Edisto 27

Beaufort 38, Hilton Head Island 14

Beaufort Academy 42, Hilton Head Prep 10

Belton-Honea Path 53, Pendleton 27

Ben Lippen 39, Cardinal Newman 13

Blue Ridge 47, Carolina High and Academy 0

Bluffton 55, Colleton County 30

Brookland-Cayce 28, Fox Creek 0

Broome 46, Robbinsville, N.C. 43

Calhoun Academy 27, Dorchester Academy 23

Camden 35, Crestwood 26

Cane Bay 27, Wando 6

Chapman 54, Woodruff 35

Cheraw 31, Buford 15

Chesnee 28, Legion Collegiate 21

Chesterfield 57, North Central 50

Clinton 56, Union County 21

D.W. Daniel 35, Seneca 14

Dillon 47, Lamar 8

Dorman 47, Riverside 14

Dutch Fork 60, White Knoll 7

Florence Christian 36, Pelion 14

Gaffney 34, Boiling Springs 0

Gilbert 41, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Goose Creek 53, Berkeley 14

Gray Collegiate Academy 42, Batesburg-Leesville 0

Greenville 42, Greer 28

Hammond 14, Trinity Byrnes School 0

Hannah-Pamplico 38, Lake View 32

Hillcrest 41, Mauldin 24

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Pinewood Prep 14

Irmo 44, Richland Northeast 2

Lakewood 22, Manning 16

Laurence Manning Academy 21, Porter-Gaud 17

Lexington 21, River Bluff 20

May River 35, James Island 18

Myrtle Beach 14, West Florence 7

Nation Ford 35, Fort Mill 0

North Myrtle Beach 41, Wilson 7

Northwestern 52, Ridge View 22

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28, Bishop England 7

Orangeburg Prep 28, Greenwood Christian 20

Palmetto Christian Academy 20, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0

Patrick Henry Academy 43, Charleston Collegiate 0

Philip Simmons 63, Burke 0

Powdersville 55, Palmetto 20

Richard Winn Academy 52, Laurens Academy 12

Robert E. Lee Academy 26, Dillon Christian 0

Saluda 43, Eau Claire 0

Silver Bluff 40, Wade Hampton (H) 14

South Aiken 21, Aiken 0

South Florence 76, Darlington 0

South Pointe 28, Catawba Ridge 18

Southside Christian 48, McCormick 0

Spartanburg 33, James F. Byrnes 30

Spring Valley 41, Rock Hill 0

St. James 15, Conway 13

St. Joseph 41, Blacksburg 13

Strom Thurmond 26, Swansea 0

Summerville 29, Stratford 7

Sumter 23, Socastee 10

T.L. Hanna 37, Woodmont 14

Thomas Heyward Academy 46, John Paul II 6

Timberland 43, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

Travelers Rest 11, Eastside 6

Waccamaw 54, Aynor 34

Wagener-Salley 52, Williston-Elko 28

Walhalla 51, Pickens 34

Westside 58, Easley 20

Whale Branch 31, Cross 14

Whitmire 40, Calhoun Falls 20

Williamsburg Academy 35, Pee Dee Academy 14

Woodland 27, Lake Marion 18

York Comprehensive 19, Indian Land 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Heathwood Hall vs. First Baptist, ccd.

Jefferson Davis Academy vs. Newberry Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

