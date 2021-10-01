Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Carroll (Flora) 28, Clinton Central 0

Center Grove 49, Indpls Pike 6

Charlestown 47, Corydon 0

Columbus North 34, Bloomington South 10

Covenant Christian 42, Clarksville 6

Culver 22, Caston 14

Decatur Central 35, Greenwood 3

Eastern (Greentown) 41, Tri-Central 6

Eastside 49, Fremont 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Fairfield 16, Garrett 7

Greencastle 42, Cloverdale 0

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 8

Indpls Chatard 42, Columbus East 0

Lafayette Catholic 63, Twin Lakes 7

Lebanon 48, Crawfordsville 6

Leo 37, Huntington North 6

Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0

Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 12

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, New Castle 0

New Palestine 52, Shelbyville 0

Northfield 28, Rochester 21

Norwell 42, DeKalb 0

Owen Valley 67, Eastern (Greene) 0

Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 0

S. Adams 42, Jay Co. 13

Silver Creek 27, N. Harrison 24

Sullivan 45, Edgewood 0

Tipton 21, Hamilton Hts. 0

Tri 72, Knightstown 0

Tri-West 39, N. Montgomery 0

Wabash 48, N. Miami 7

Warsaw 49, Wawasee 7

Western Boone 49, Southmont 0

Winamac 35, W. Central 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 6:24 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 6:22 PM

Sports

Ruidiaz leads Seattle against Colorado after 2-goal showing

October 01, 2021 6:22 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 6:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service