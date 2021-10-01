Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

ACE Charter 30, Crawford County 14

Alexander 16, East Paulding 10

Arabia Mountain 20, Miller Grove 6

Archer 52, Meadowcreek 0

Athens Christian 56, Providence Christian 22

Augusta Christian 34, Wilson Hall, S.C. 10

Bainbridge 17, Cairo 7

Baldwin 48, Rutland 6

Banneker 25, Drew 0

Bethlehem Christian Academy 38, Cherokee Christian 31

Bleckley County 27, Monticello 0

Bowdon 38, Gordon Lee 15

Brentwood 48, Augusta Prep 13

Brooks County 64, Atkinson County 6

Brookstone 10, Landmark Christian 0

Brookwood 34, Mountain View 0

Brunswick 49, South Effingham 21

Buford 58, Habersham Central 0

Bulloch 49, Memorial Day 0

Calhoun 63, Hiram 17

Calhoun County 60, Crisp 36

Calvary Christian 37, King's Academy 28

Calvary Day 42, Stratford 6

Cambridge 38, Centennial 13

Carrollton 40, South Paulding 13

Cartersville 43, Cass 7

Carver-Atlanta 36, Westminster 20

Carver-Columbus 42, LaGrange 27

Cedar Grove 47, Redan 8

Cedar Shoals 27, Madison County 20, OT

Cedartown 31, Pickens 0

Central Fellowship 31, Flint River 0

Chamblee 38, Dunwoody 7

Chattahoochee County 79, Central-Talbotton 0

Chattooga 47, Gordon Central 21

Cherokee 51, Woodstock 20

Cherokee Bluff 37, West Hall 7

Christian Heritage 41, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 0

Clarke Central 13, Eastside 6

Claxton 27, Bryan County 0

Coahulla Creek 28, Murray County 22

Colleton Prep, S.C. 38, Bethesda Academy 0

Collins Hill 63, Peachtree Ridge 0

Columbia 28, Booker T Washington 20

Columbia 28, Washington 20

Commerce 35, Greene County 7

Cook 56, Worth County 41

Creekview 31, Sequoyah 7

Crisp County 49, Mary Persons 14

Dacula 40, Winder-Barrow 15

Darlington 40, Bremen 33

Deerfield-Windsor 37, Savannah Country Day 36

Denmark 31, Forsyth Central 6

Dougherty 53, Westover 34

Douglas County 36, Paulding County 20

Dublin 56, Hawkinsville 14

Duluth 24, Discovery 13

Dutchtown 20, Eagle's Landing 18

Edmund Burke 38, Glascock County 22

Emanuel County Institute 17, McIntosh County Academy 6

Evans 42, Grovetown 20

Fannin County 40, Pepperell 14

Fayette County 40, North Clayton 0

Fellowship Christian School 45, Lakeview Academy 0

First Presbyterian Day 23, Savannah Christian Prep 14

Fitzgerald 50, Berrien 14

Gatewood 28, Briarwood 13

Georgia Military 12, Wilkinson County 6

Glynn Academy 35, Bradwell Institute 12

Grayson 17, South Gwinnett 14

Greater Atlanta Christian 50, Douglass 20

Greenbrier 23, Apalachee 21

Haralson County 26, Elbert County 21

Hardaway 27, Columbus 24

Harlem 7, Cross Creek 0

Hart County 37, Franklin County 0

Henry County 55, Rockdale County 21

Hephzibah 18, Morgan County 10

Heritage-Catoosa 57, Ridgeland 28

Holy Innocents' 42, George Walton 7

Houston County 35, Veterans 21

Hughes 31, Westlake 24

Irwin County 56, Lanier County 28

Jackson 24, Central-Macon 6

Jackson County 47, Loganville 23

Jeff Davis 52, Bacon County 0

Jefferson 63, East Hall 0

Jefferson County 40, Glenn Hills 0

Jenkins County 48, Portal 14

John Milledge 56, Valwood 0

Johns Creek 57, Chattahoochee 0

Johnson County 14, Telfair County 7

Jones County 56, Locust Grove 0

Lake Oconee 29, Notre Dame Academy 28

Lakeside-DeKalb 21, KIPP Atlanta 0

Lamar County 62, Southwest Macon 0

Lambert 37, Gainesville 28

Laney 34, Butler 14

Lee County 68, North Miami Beach, Fla. 49

Liberty County 28, Southeast Bulloch 20

Lincoln County 43, Towns County 12

Lovejoy 47, Morrow 0

Lowndes 34, Alcovy 7

Luella 28, Hampton 14

Lumpkin County 32, Gilmer 30

MLK Jr. 26, Stone Mountain 9

Macon County 49, Taylor County 0

Manchester 26, Marion County 0

McDonough 55, Rockdale County 21

McIntosh 41, Northside-Columbus 21

Metter 41, Screven County 0

Mill Creek 36, North Gwinnett 17

Miller County 19, Terrell County 18

Milton 55, Alpharetta 27

Model 37, Coosa 7

Monroe Area 34, Stephens County 24

Mount Vernon 38, Loganville Christian 3

Mount de Sales 35, Aquinas 7

Mt. Paran Christian 21, King's Ridge 14

Mt. Pisgah Christian 40, East Forsyth 14

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Armuchee 14

New Manchester 13, Maynard Jackson 6

Newnan 42, North Paulding 17

Norcross 63, Berkmar 0

North Forsyth 30, West Forsyth 27

North Hall 51, White County 20

North Oconee 48, Chestatee 20

Northeast-Macon 27, Washington County 23

Northwest Whitfield 33, Central-Carrollton 27

Oconee County 35, East Jackson 7

Pace Academy 17, Lovett 14

Pacelli Catholic 41, Seminole County 10

Pataula Charter 56, Cross Keys 0

Peach County 62, Pike County 0

Piedmont 38, Creekside Christian Academy 14

Pinecrest 35, Rock Springs Christian 6

Prince Avenue Christian 35, Hebron Christian Academy 6

Putnam County 54, Oglethorpe County 13

Rabun County 28, Pierce County 21

Ringgold 24, Adairsville 19

Riverdale 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Riverwood 44, River Ridge 15

Rockmart 34, North Murray 13

Rome 49, Dalton 6

Roswell 15, Etowah 6

Sandy Creek 49, Salem 6

Savannah 33, Beach 6

Shiloh 21, Central Gwinnett 14

Sonoraville 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12

Southland 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14

Spalding 31, Perry 26

St. Andrew's 20, Robert Toombs 12

St. Francis 45, Walker 14

St. Pius X 33, Southwest DeKalb 13

Starr's Mill 27, Northgate 0

Statesboro 27, Richmond Hill 21

Swainsboro 50, East Laurens 0

Tattnall County 35, Vidalia 28

Tattnall Square 41, Brookwood School 0

Thomas County Central 35, Monroe 9

Thomasville 41, Early County 7

Thomson 20, Richmond Academy 0

Tiftarea 40, Trinity Christian-Dublin 15

Towers 46, McNair 0

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 34, Eagle's Landing Christian 3

Trion 49, Southeast Whitfield 0

Troup County 38, Kendrick 0

Tucker 28, North Atlanta 3

Turner County 13, Charlton County 7

Union County 48, Riverside Military Academy 14

Union Grove 31, Ola 19

Upson-Lee 35, Americus Sumter 14

Valdosta 16, Tift County 3

Villa Rica 24, Chapel Hill 20

Warner Robins 77, Camden County 34

Warren County 46, Hancock Central 0

Washington-Wilkes 40, Social Circle 6

Wesleyan 23, Athens Academy 2

West Laurens 43, Howard 13

Westfield 42, Terrell Academy 35

Westside-Augusta 40, T.W. Josey 14

Wheeler 10, Osborne 0

Whitefield Academy 28, Heritage School 10

Whitewater 39, Griffin 35

Wilcox County 37, Wheeler County 34

Woodland Stockbridge 14, Stockbridge 7

Woodward Academy 24, Jonesboro 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Groves vs. Johnson-Savannah, ccd.

North Springs vs. Midtown, ccd.

Pelham vs. Randolph-Clay, ccd.

Pope vs. Unity Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

