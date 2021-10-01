Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beal City def. Leroy Pine River, forfeit

Benton Harbor 36, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 25

Brimley def. Cedarville, forfeit

Colon 56, Camden-Frontier 0

Detroit Cass Tech 48, Detroit Mumford 0

Detroit Denby 24, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8

Detroit Renaissance 48, Detroit East English 0

Gobles def. Bangor, forfeit

Houghton def. West Iron County, forfeit

Ishpeming 1, Gwinn 0

Marquette 40, Clare 39

Martin def. Eau Claire, forfeit

Mayville 72, Merritt Academy 40

Merrill 28, Fulton-Middleton 26

Mesick def. Brethren, forfeit

Montrose def. Mount Morris, forfeit

Muskegon 58, Holland 0

Oak Park 20, Birmingham Seaholm 6

Redford Union def. Redford Thurston, forfeit

Royal Oak Shrine 28, Waterford Our Lady 0

Saginaw Nouvel def. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, forfeit

St. Clair Shores South Lake def. New Haven, forfeit

St. Clair def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit

Troy def. Pontiac, forfeit

Zeeland West 74, Wyoming 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

