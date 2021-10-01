Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellwood-Antis def. Curwensville, forfeit

Belmont Charter 8, Palumbo 6

Benjamin Franklin 40, Philadelphia Central 7

California def. Avella, forfeit

Catasauqua 14, Mahanoy Area 6

Delaware Valley 20, Hazleton Area 18

Delone 49, Biglerville 0

Fels 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Juniata 37, Halifax 6

Upper Darby 28, Lower Merion 14

Washington def. Bethlehem Center, forfeit

West Shamokin def. Northern Cambria, forfeit

Western Wayne 42, Honesdale 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Perry Traditional Academy vs. Allderdice, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

