Friday’s Scores

Bellwood-Antis def. Curwensville, forfeit
Belmont Charter 8, Palumbo 6
Benjamin Franklin 40, Philadelphia Central 7
California def. Avella, forfeit
Catasauqua 14, Mahanoy Area 6
Delaware Valley 20, Hazleton Area 18
Delone 49, Biglerville 0
Fels 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Juniata 37, Halifax 6
Upper Darby 28, Lower Merion 14
Washington def. Bethlehem Center, forfeit
West Shamokin def. Northern Cambria, forfeit
Western Wayne 42, Honesdale 0
Perry Traditional Academy vs. Allderdice, ppd.
