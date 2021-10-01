Seahawks at 49ers: Tyler Lockett questionable, DK Metcalf full go, Dee Eskridge doubtful

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett hauls in a pass and eludes Titans defenders Elijah Molden and Bradley McDougald to race in for a 63-yard touchdown in the first half which made the score 9-3 in favor of Seattle at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. dperine@thenewstribune.com

Tyler Lockett has missed just one regular-season game in his six-year career.

There’s a question whether he will miss his second career game Sunday.

The Seahawks (1-2) listed their record-setting wide receiver as questionable to play their NFC West opener at the San Francisco 49ers (2-1). He has a hip injury five days after a scary-looking scene of his leg twisting under him following a catch in Seattle’s loss at Minnesota.

Last season’s Seattle record-setter with 100 receptions in 2020 was down on the ground and had much of the team kneeling around him on the field concerned.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll checks the replay screen as he huddles with his players during an injury time out in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Bruce Kluckhohn AP

After a few minutes, Lockett walked to the sideline with a team doctor and trainer at his sides.

Lockett then rubbed his left knee, grabbed his helmet and returned to the game. He missed only four plays Sunday.

“I’m OK,” Lockett said Sunday while appearing to walk normally from the locker room to the team bus in Minneapolis after the game. “He (the team doctor) said I was OK.”

Coach Pete Carroll had said after the game Lockett appeared to be fine. So it seemed he and the team avoided what seemed like a certain injury.

Starting offensive tackle Brandon Shell is out, for the second consecutive game. He sprained his ankle late in the team’s overtime loss to Tennessee Sept. 19.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Jamarco Jones started last week for Shell. Jones played 27 plays and had an upset stomach. Undrafted rookie Jake Curhan played 26 in his NFL debut replacing Jones.

Curhan impressed Wilson in the tackle’s debut, suggesting Curhan, a former University of California standout from Carroll’s alma mater of Larkspur High School in Redwood, California, could be an option in his native Bay Area Sunday if Shell can’t play.

The Seahawks this week designated tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick by Cincinnati, to return from injured reserve. He’s practiced this week and is another, veteran option to play for Shell Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge is doubtful. He hasn’t progressed enough beyond limited practice Thursday. That was his first work with the team since he got a concussion in Seattle’s season-opening win at Indianapolis Sept. 12.

Defensive ends Benson Mayowa (neck) and Alton Robinson (knee) are questionable for the 49ers game. They have been prominent in Seattle’s new five-man defensive line the first three games of this season. Robinson got the most extensive work of his two-year career last weekend at Minnesota.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf isn’t on the injury list and is full go for Sunday. He had missed parts of practice Thursday with a new foot injury.