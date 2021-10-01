Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn Riverside 45, Decatur 7
Bellarmine Prep 23, Emerald Ridge 20
Bremerton 35, Sequim 29
Camas 56, Battle Ground 6
Davenport 19, Asotin 0
Foster 43, Lindbergh 24
Graham-Kapowsin 58, Curtis 12
Highline 58, Sammamish 14
Kalama 65, Stevenson 14
Kentlake 69, Kent Meridian 37
Spanaway Lake 19, Liberty 14
Steilacoom 14, White River 0
Timberline 31, Central Kitsap 28
Wahluke 70, Royal 12
Washington School For The Deaf 78, Wishkah Valley 30
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
